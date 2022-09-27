Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate part of our culture and history as residents of Madison County, Indiana.
People of Hispanic heritage are playing an increasingly important role in America and Madison County. According to 2020 census data, people identifying as Hispanic make up about 5% of the population of Madison County and about 19% of the U.S. population.
So Anderson Community Schools has good reasons to incorporate Hispanic Heritage Month into its curriculum.
In addition to Hispanic Heritage Month, Anderson schools plan to incorporate a variety of cultural observances into the school year, according to ACS officials. This is commendable both for the value of cultural literacy and acknowledgement of the diverse cultures that make up the student body, Madison County, the Hoosier state and the nation.
While most of us acknowledge the life application of traditional education subjects (reading, writing and arithmetic), we shouldn’t lose sight of the very real world application of understanding one’s neighbors and co-workers.
This is particularly true for those who seek public office and are expected to understand and connect with their constituents.
Inclusion of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, helps correct the error of neglecting the Hispanic part of our American culture for too long. For most of our nation’s history, children have learned history from a distinctly European viewpoint, which leaves our understanding of our own culture incomplete.
Fortunately, the students of ACS are getting a head start on a more comprehensive education about our diverse history.