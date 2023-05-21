2022 Race
Chip Ganassi Racing dominated the speed charts throughout the month of May, and it appeared as though Scott Dixon would drink the milk on race day until he took an uncharacteristic penalty for speeding on pit road with just 25 laps remaining.
Teammate Marcus Ericsson held off Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward to win his first Borg Warner Trophy and the fifth overall for Ganassi -- but the team's first since 2012.
Race time: 2 hours, 51 minutes.
Average speed: 175.428 mph
FIRST RACE
Ray Harroun was the winner of the inaugural race in 1911.
Race time: 6 hours, 42 minutes and 8 seconds.
Average speed: 74.602 mph
YARD OF BRICKS
The Speedway was paved with 3.2 million bricks in 1909. By 1961, only a three-foot wide section at the start-finish line remained.
FACES OF GREATNESS
Awarded to the winner of every race since 1936, the Borg-Warner Trophy features a sculpture of each winner.
DRINK THE MILK
Milk in Victory Lane has been a tradition since 1956.