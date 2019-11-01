With just two days before voters go to the polls in Anderson there appears to be a little interest in the mayor’s race by the state’s Republican Party.
This past weekend was the interesting fact that incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb was visiting 10 Indiana cities in support of mayoral candidates.
There was no stop made in Anderson to assist GOP candidate Rick Gardner.
In fact Holcomb made a stop in Lawrence at 9 a.m. on Friday and then went to Muncie for an 11 a.m. appearance before traveling to Fort Wayne.
Holcomb had to pass right through Madison County on his way to Muncie, unless he decided to go by way of Carmel.
Political parties devote resources, including financial, to election contests they believe are in play.
Several people with the Gardner campaign commented the state party doesn’t see the Anderson mayoral contest as being a “battleground” race.
What Tuesday’s election is about more than the candidacy of Gardner or Libertarian candidate Rob Jozwiak, it’s a referendum vote on the performance of incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr.
Which is the case whenever an incumbent is running for re-election.
As of Thursday the campaign of Republican mayoral candidate Rick Gardner has not reported any funding from the Indiana State Republican Party.
No supplemental finance report has been filed with the Madison County Clerk’s office despite the state paying for four mailed brochures.
Three of the mailings were attacks on Broderick and the last was a generic mailer with Holcomb endorsing Gardner, that could have been sent to any Indiana city by just substituting different candidate names.
A check with the Muncie Star Press showed that the state GOP organization provided mayoral candidate Don Ridenour with at least $10,000 for his campaign as of Oct. 24.
The Kokomo Tribune showed a $500 donation to mayoral candidate Tyler Moore from Congresswoman Susan Brooks.
The Gardner campaign finance report filed on Oct. 18 showed no contributions from Brooks, former Republican Mayor Kevin Smith, Madison County Commissioner Mike Phipps or from State Sen. Mike Gaskill. None of the four endorsed Gardner publicly.
The Indiana State Republican Party Facebook pages shows events took place in Muncie, New Albany, South Bend and Fort Wayne. In fact U.S. Senator Todd Young made a campaign stop for Ridenour in Muncie and State Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer also made an appearance in Muncie.
There were also events in Grant, Huntington and Elkhart counties attended by Hupfer, a Madison County resident.
Locally traditional contributors to Republican candidates in past elections have donated more than $20,000 to the Broderick campaign.
That surpasses the funds raised by the Gardner campaign when you subtract the $20,000 he provided to his own campaign.
It wasn’t a surprise that the Indiana State Democrat Party has not provided funding support to Broderick, who has raised $337,000 for the campaign.
Unlike its counterparts in the GOP headquarters, the state Democrat Party is probably not flush with cash.
In other political news this week: Republican Jason Childers, currently a magistrate in the Madison County court system filed the paperwork to run for Circuit Court Division 5 judge in 2020.
Incumbent Democrat Tom Clem has indicated he will not be seeking another term in office.
