I would like to thank our home health care worker, Tarie Garrett.
She has been my wife’s home health aide for over a year now. During these last six weeks, Tarie and her service dog, Panda Bear, have been a blessing to me and my wife.
When the virus broke out, my car went down. Tarie would run errands to Speedway, Pay Less, Walmart and Meijer for us.
Plus, Panda Bear entertains me and keeps me busy while Tarie takes care of my disabled wife, Nancy.
People like Tarie, CJ’s Abundant Care and LifeStream Services, have taken very good care of my wife. Plus, Tarie also got a new battery for my car May 11 so I could get my car to the auto shop.
The world needs to know that there are a lot of caring people in Madison County.
John Stanley, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.