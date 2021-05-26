ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park has been fined $2,500 for printing an incorrect phone number intended to give information to the public about compulsive gambling addiction.
Instead, the incorrect phone number connected callers to a variety of deals offering home improvement, insurance and elderly care that had nothing to do with the casino.
The incorrect number had been sent out in thousands of emails during the last two years including the likelihood that it was on at least one item that was to be distributed to 56,000 patrons.
The mistake was noticed in January. The Indiana Gaming Commission approved issuance of the fine May 25.
The correct phone number is to be displayed by all casino licensees in Indiana. The correct number is 1-800-994-8448, according to the commission.
