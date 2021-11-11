Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Nov 11, 2021
1st - $9,000 Trot 1:56.4
7-Onemoreswan (Br Ferguson);9.60;3.60;2.60
6-Er Nelson (Do Eash);;2.60;2.20
1-Dc Queen Of Hearts (Jo Putnam);;;2.60
EXACTA (7-6) $21.00, TRIFECTA (7-6-1) $13.05, SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-4) $79.76
2nd - $7,500 Pace 1:56.2
5-Sullenberger (Ca Leonard);16.00;3.80;2.80
6-Always A Hero (Sa Widger);;2.60;2.60
2-Lickcreekmajicsrd (Br Boyd);;;2.40
EXACTA (5-6) $44.40, TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $25.40, SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-4) $40.60, DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $67.40
3rd - $7,200 Pace 1:54.2
10-Select Friday (Jo De Long);53.20;22.40;13.00
5-Milford Shmilford (Le Miller);;5.60;4.20
3-Rollinwitdaponyzzz (Ky Wilfong);;;4.40
EXACTA (10-5) $398.00, TRIFECTA (10-5-3) $499.70
4th - $9,200 Pace 1:53.4
8-Always Virgil (Jo De Long);5.00;3.20;3.00
4-Imarealroknbugatti (Mi Oosting);;7.40;3.40
2-Round Here Buzz (Ca Leonard);;;4.40
EXACTA (8-4) $51.00, TRIFECTA (8-4-2) $67.95, SUPERFECTA (8-4-2-3) $104.88, PICK 3 (5/10/8) $1,969.20
5th - $7,200 Pace 1:54.4
7-Fox Valley Bristol (Jo De Long);6.00;3.80;2.80
9-Pink Sunglasses (Do Harmon);;5.60;3.60
1-Donotwritemeoff (Mi Oosting);;;3.20
EXACTA (7-9) $22.00, TRIFECTA (7-9-1) $15.65, SUPERFECTA (7-9-1-4) $51.44, PICK 5 (7/5/10/8/7(5OF5)) $10,220.70
6th - $6,200 Pace 1:54.1
3-Simply Oatstanding (Ma Krueger);67.60;17.80;9.60
1-Dr Bravestone (Mi Oosting);;4.40;3.60
2-La Tomcat (Do Eash);;;3.60
EXACTA (3-1) $233.80, TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $186.85, SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-6) $6,531.88, PICK 4 (10-8-7-3(NO WINNERS)) $0.00
Scratched: Flirtin Freddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.