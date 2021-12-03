Hoosier Park Results
Friday Dec 03, 2021
1st - $17,250 Pace 1:52.1
2-National Sport (Tr Tetrick); 4.20; 3.60; 2.40
3-Nassau Desire (Ky Wilfong);; 9.60; 4.00
5-Big See (Br Boyd);;; 3.40
EXACTA (2-3) $17.10
TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $44.60
SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-6) $138.32
2nd - $13,875 Pace 1:53.2
1-Pink Sunglasses (Ky Wilfong); 7.00; 4.00; 3.20
4-Stella Z Tam (Tr Tetrick);; 6.60; 4.40
5-Skyway Bella (Br Ferguson);;; 4.40
EXACTA (1-4) $15.90
TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $69.50
SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-6) $73.62
DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $9.40
3rd - $12,569 Pace 1:53.0
6-Mannys Too Special (Jo Putnam); 7.40; 3.60; 3.20
3-Rocknroll Charm (Jo De Long);; 5.40; 3.80
1-Gold Star Lambeau (Ri Macomber Jr);;; 8.20
EXACTA (6-3) $19.10
TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $104.65
SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-5) $262.20
4th - $17,250 Pace 1:50.0
7-Groovy Joe (Sa Widger); 4.80; 3.40; 2.60
5-Major Nemesis (Tr Tetrick);; 3.60; 2.60
1-Bold And Brassy (Ro Leonard);;; 3.80
EXACTA (7-5) $6.10
TRIFECTA (7-5-1) $28.75
SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-4) $49.10
PICK 3 (1/6/7) $23.35
5th - $17,250 Pace 1:53.3
2-Sweet Western (Tr Tetrick); 14.40; 6.40; 5.20
6-Dc Batgirl (Sa Widger);; 3.20; 2.10
1-Mj's Riggins Rebel (Ky Wilfong);;; 3.80
EXACTA (2-6) $19.50
TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $23.80
SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-7) $24.44
PICK 5 (2/1/6/7/2(5OF5)) $658.75
6th - $13,656 Pace 1:51.3
2-Roll With Time (Tr Tetrick); 10.20; 6.00; 4.20
10-Mcthriller (Br Bates);; 6.00; 5.80
4-Gamblinforalivin (Ja Yoder); 9.80
EXACTA (2-10) $34.70
TRIFECTA (2-10-4) $511.55
SUPERFECTA (2-10-4-8) $1,054.68
PICK 4 (6/7/2/2(4OF4)) $553.40
Scratched: War Dan A
