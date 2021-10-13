Hoosier Park Results
Wednesday Oct 13, 2021
1st - $7,500 Trot 1:59.0
9-Crescent Wrench (Tr Tetrick);16.40;10.00;6.80
7-Skyway Professor (Le Miller);;5.20;3.80
4-Vel Dee Yankee (Ma Krueger);;;6.60
EXACTA (9-7) $82.20, TRIFECTA (9-7-4) $134.35, SUPERFECTA (9-7-4-3) $543.62
2nd - $11,000 Pace 1:54.1
3-Best Place To Be (Jo Putnam);3.40;2.10;2.10
4-Ever A Jk (Le Miller);;3.00;2.60
7-Odds On Vienna (Pe Wrenn);;;3.40
EXACTA (3-4) $8.60, TRIFECTA (3-4-7) $10.60, SUPERFECTA (3-4-7-5) $12.22, DAILY DOUBLE (9-3) $28.80
3rd - $6,200 Pace 1:54.2
7-Motoring Michael (Tr Tetrick);6.00;3.60;2.80
1-Always Virgil (Le Miller);;2.40;2.20
6-Svengali (Jo De Long);;;3.20
EXACTA (7-1) $19.00, TRIFECTA (7-1-6) $12.45, SUPERFECTA (7-1-6-2) $11.08
Scratched: Dr Bravestone
4th - $7,500 Pace 1:54.1
7-Successful Outlook (Tr Tetrick);32.80;10.60;8.80
8-Donotwritemeoff (Ma Krueger);;18.00;6.00
6-Timeless Virgin (Jo Putnam);;;4.00
EXACTA (7-8) $316.60, TRIFECTA (7-8-6) $720.45, SUPERFECTA (7-8-6-3) $625.60, PICK 3 (3/7/7) $854.80
Scratched: Perch
5th - $10,000 Trot 1:59.0
5-Highly Acclaimed (Da Shetler Jr);8.80;4.80;4.00
9-Dc Queen Of Hearts (An Shetler);;6.80;5.20
7-Onemoreswan (Do Eash);;;6.40
EXACTA (5-9) $69.60, TRIFECTA (5-9-7) $130.10, SUPERFECTA (5-9-7-1) $228.22, PICK 5 (9/3/7/7/5(4OF5)) $13.95
Scratched: Self Distancing
6th - $7,500 Pace 1:56.0
1-Look At J (Jo Ross);4.20;3.20;2.40
4-Hc Commander (Jo Putnam);;9.20;4.40
10-Rockinwitharythm (Tr Tetrick);;;4.60
EXACTA (1-4) $26.00, TRIFECTA (1-4-10) $87.20, SUPERFECTA (1-4-10-5) $165.56, PICK 4 (7/7/5/1(4OF4)) $723.75
