Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Aug 19, 2021
1st - $5,500 Pace 1:53.0
2-Every Play Counts (Sa Widger);9.00;4.40;2.60
5-Putnams Attack (Mi Oosting);;5.20;2.80
4-Star Of Oz (Jo De Long);;;2.40
EXACTA (2-5) $33.20, TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $14.55, SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-3) $20.84
2nd - $15,000 Trot 1:54.4
5-Bodelicious (Jo De Long);2.60;2.10;2.10
4-Er Nelson (Do Eash);;3.20;2.60
1-Worth Your While (Ro Taylor);;;9.40
EXACTA (5-4) $7.80, TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $17.40, SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-6) $26.88, DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $11.20
3rd - $8,700 Pace 1:52.1
9-Brother Dick (Le Miller);15.20;4.80;4.80
8-Velocity Ian (Ro Taylor);;4.00;3.60
1-Southern Road Trip (Tr Tetrick);;;3.20
EXACTA (9-8) $92.60, TRIFECTA (9-8-1) $77.45
Scratched: Mac Special
4th - $8,000 Pace 1:52.2
4-Hey Don't Tell Me (Da Hiteman);3.00;2.60;2.80
5-Maximum Chip (Sa Widger);;4.40;4.60
2-Electrocuted (Do Eash);;;2.60
EXACTA (4-5) $16.80, TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $14.55, SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-7) $19.40, PICK 3 (5/9/4) $27.30
5th - $5,200 Pace 1:55.1
5-My Guilty Pleasure (Sa Widger);7.20;4.80;2.60
9-Rose Run Wylie (Pa Melloy Jr);;19.60;12.80
7-Shesa Lucky Lady (Jo De Long);;;3.80
EXACTA (5-9) $179.20, TRIFECTA (5-9-7) $313.30, SUPERFECTA (5-9-7-1) $598.54, PICK 5 (2/5/9/4/5(5OF5)) $604.50
6th - $7,200 Pace 1:53.1
3-Lost Treasures (Mi Oosting);6.00;3.20;2.80
2-Can This Be Real (Jo Putnam);;4.40;3.00
4-Shady Memories (Sa Widger);;;3.00
EXACTA (3-2) $25.00, TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $19.90, SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-1) $13.92, PICK 4 (9/4/5/3(4OF4)) $162.85
