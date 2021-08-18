Hoosier Park Results

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

1st - $10,000 Trot 1:58.3

4-Miss Spicy (Mi Oosting); 4.20; 3.20; 3.20

6-Super Queen (Le Miller);; 4.60; 3.00

5-Yoshie Hanover (Da Shetler Jr);;; 4.80

EXACTA (4-6) $15.40

TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $21.70

SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-3) $33.24

2nd - $6,200 Pace 1:54.0

6-Who's Negan (Ri Plano); 7.40; 4.40; 2.20

4-Skipping Stone (Sa Widger);; 5.40; 2.40

1-Simply Oatstanding (Ro Taylor);;; 2.20

EXACTA (6-4) $25.60

TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $14.35

SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-2) $30.16

DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $17.20

3rd - $8,500 Trot 1:56.4

5-Alloutaflight (Sa Widger); 7.00; 3.40; 3.00

9-Ivana Vinalot (At Bender);; 7.40; 3.20

3-Keith Bourbon (Do Rideout);;; 4.00

EXACTA (5-9) $71.40

TRIFECTA (5-9-3) $124.20

SUPERFECTA (5-9-3-1) $109.82

Scratched: Chestnut Rose

4th - $6,200 Pace 1:56.1

1-L L Gram (Tr Tetrick); 17.80; 3.80; 3.40

3-Motoring Michael (Mi Oosting);; 2.20; 2.10

4-Jack Wacker (Ch Conrad);; 2.10; 2.20

EXACTA (1-3) $38.00

EXACTA (1-4) $39.20

TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $23.55

TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $28.15

SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-5) $58.06

SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-5) $59.26

PICK 3 (6/5/1) $266.15

5th - $8,000 Trot 1:57.1

6-Alongcamespider (Ja Cross); 3.40; 2.40; 2.40

2-Swans Mission (Br Bates);; 7.20; 4.80

9-Katie Doodle Dandy (Le Miller);;; 3.20

EXACTA (6-2) $17.80

TRIFECTA (6-2-9) $31.65

SUPERFECTA (6-2-9-8) $61.44

PICK 5 (4/6/5/1/6(5of5)) $920.40

6th - $8,500 Pace 1:52.4

5-Partyboy Heff (An Shetler); 11.00; 5.20; 3.40

2-Aza Diamonds (Ma Krueger);; 12.80; 4.80

3-Dr Bravestone (Br Bates);;; 2.80

EXACTA (5-2-3) $126.00

TRIFECTA (5-2-3) $131.70

SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-1) $164.88

PICK 4 (5/1/6/5(4of4)) $503.00

Scratched: Dl's Hard Cider

7th - $20,000 Trot 1:56.2

4-Dover In Motion (Ri Macomber Jr); 2.20; 2.10; 2.10

5-Buck Nome (Da Shetler Jr);; 5.20; 3.00

3-Summit City Sonny (Jo Putnam);;; 2.80

EXACTA (4-5) $7.00

TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $7.15

SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-6) $5.14

