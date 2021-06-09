Hoosier Park Results

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

1st - $12,500 Trot 1:56.0

2-Queen Of All (Do Rideout);6.40;3.40;2.60

7-Justa Hintof Spice (Tr Tetrick);;9.20;5.20

9-No Parking Zone (Ro Taylor);;;7.20

EXACTA (2-7) $131.00, TRIFECTA (2-7-9) $129.80, SUPERFECTA (2-7-9-3) $540.58

2nd - $12,500 Trot 1:54.0

6-Bluebird Maverick (Da Hiteman);9.80;3.80;2.40

5-Illini Earl (Tr Tetrick);;2.80;2.20

4-Bodelicious (Mi Oosting);;;2.20

EXACTA (6-5) $27.20, TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $12.10, SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-1) $24.52, DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $30.20

3rd - $5,500 Pace 1:53.4

5-Dirty Judge (Br Bates);4.00;3.20;2.10

2-Maximum Chip (Br Ferguson);;13.20;7.00

10-Skipping Stone (Sa Widger);;;4.00

EXACTA (5-2) $41.20, TRIFECTA (5-2-10) $46.65, SUPERFECTA (5-2-10-7) $98.82

Scratched: Heartbreaker Elvis

4th - $5,500 Trot 1:58.2

5-Meadowbrook Nate (Mi Oosting);4.80;3.20;2.40

6-Spice-It-Up (Jo De Long);;4.40;2.20

7-Swanful Grace (Do Eash);;;3.80

EXACTA (5-6) $27.00, TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $29.25, SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-3) $71.42, PICK 3 (6/3,5/5,8) $12.50

Scratched: Double A Malibu

5th - $7,500 Pace 1:53.2

5-Showboat Shooting (Tr Tetrick);2.20;2.40;2.10

1-Er Rufus (Do Eash);2.60;2.40;2.10

6-I'm The Candyman (Jo De Long);;;2.40

EXACTA (1-5) $4.80, EXACTA (5-1) $3.60, TRIFECTA (1-5-6) $2.00, TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $1.55, SUPERFECTA (1-5-6-4) $1.88, SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-4) $1.30, PICK 5 (2/6/3,5/5,8/1,3,5(5OF5)) $49.95

Scratched: Inseguendo Fred

6th - $7,500 Trot 1:56.4

3-Cindy The Great (Jo De Long);6.00;3.00;2.40

7-Limitless Winner (Sa Widger);;2.60;2.60

5-Voluptuous Swan (Le Miller);;;3.60

EXACTA (3-7) $11.80, TRIFECTA (3-7-5) $11.55, SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-9) $30.18, PICK 4 (3,5/5,8/1,3,5/34OF4)) $10.90

Scratched: Pilgrims Image, Some Yayhoo

7th - $20,000 Trot 1:53.4

7-Swift Swanda (Tr Tetrick);5.80;2.60;2.10

6-Dewtiful's Grace (Le Miller);;4.80;2.40

1-Swan Fashion (Sa Widger);;;5.40

EXACTA (7-6) $19.40, TRIFECTA (7-6-1) $24.65, SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-2) $36.40

Scratched: Country Girl Charm

