Hoosier Park Results
Wednesday Jun 09, 2021
1st - $12,500 Trot 1:56.0
2-Queen Of All (Do Rideout);6.40;3.40;2.60
7-Justa Hintof Spice (Tr Tetrick);;9.20;5.20
9-No Parking Zone (Ro Taylor);;;7.20
EXACTA (2-7) $131.00, TRIFECTA (2-7-9) $129.80, SUPERFECTA (2-7-9-3) $540.58
2nd - $12,500 Trot 1:54.0
6-Bluebird Maverick (Da Hiteman);9.80;3.80;2.40
5-Illini Earl (Tr Tetrick);;2.80;2.20
4-Bodelicious (Mi Oosting);;;2.20
EXACTA (6-5) $27.20, TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $12.10, SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-1) $24.52, DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $30.20
3rd - $5,500 Pace 1:53.4
5-Dirty Judge (Br Bates);4.00;3.20;2.10
2-Maximum Chip (Br Ferguson);;13.20;7.00
10-Skipping Stone (Sa Widger);;;4.00
EXACTA (5-2) $41.20, TRIFECTA (5-2-10) $46.65, SUPERFECTA (5-2-10-7) $98.82
Scratched: Heartbreaker Elvis
4th - $5,500 Trot 1:58.2
5-Meadowbrook Nate (Mi Oosting);4.80;3.20;2.40
6-Spice-It-Up (Jo De Long);;4.40;2.20
7-Swanful Grace (Do Eash);;;3.80
EXACTA (5-6) $27.00, TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $29.25, SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-3) $71.42, PICK 3 (6/3,5/5,8) $12.50
Scratched: Double A Malibu
5th - $7,500 Pace 1:53.2
5-Showboat Shooting (Tr Tetrick);2.20;2.40;2.10
1-Er Rufus (Do Eash);2.60;2.40;2.10
6-I'm The Candyman (Jo De Long);;;2.40
EXACTA (1-5) $4.80, EXACTA (5-1) $3.60, TRIFECTA (1-5-6) $2.00, TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $1.55, SUPERFECTA (1-5-6-4) $1.88, SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-4) $1.30, PICK 5 (2/6/3,5/5,8/1,3,5(5OF5)) $49.95
Scratched: Inseguendo Fred
6th - $7,500 Trot 1:56.4
3-Cindy The Great (Jo De Long);6.00;3.00;2.40
7-Limitless Winner (Sa Widger);;2.60;2.60
5-Voluptuous Swan (Le Miller);;;3.60
EXACTA (3-7) $11.80, TRIFECTA (3-7-5) $11.55, SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-9) $30.18, PICK 4 (3,5/5,8/1,3,5/34OF4)) $10.90
Scratched: Pilgrims Image, Some Yayhoo
7th - $20,000 Trot 1:53.4
7-Swift Swanda (Tr Tetrick);5.80;2.60;2.10
6-Dewtiful's Grace (Le Miller);;4.80;2.40
1-Swan Fashion (Sa Widger);;;5.40
EXACTA (7-6) $19.40, TRIFECTA (7-6-1) $24.65, SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-2) $36.40
Scratched: Country Girl Charm
