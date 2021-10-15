Hoosier Park Results
Friday Oct 15, 2021
1st - $50,000 Trot 1:52.3
3-Whata Swan (Tr Tetrick);2.40;2.20;2.10
4-Bridge To Jesse's (Jo De Long);;5.00;3.00
2-Dg's Caviar (An Shetler);;;5.40
EXACTA (3-4) $4.30, TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $12.10
SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-7) $20.26
2nd - $70,000 Trot 1:53.4
5-Morairtime (Ja Parker Jr);6.80;2.80;2.40
1-May Baby (Ja Yoder);;2.10;2.10
6-Er Kim (Br Ferguson);;;8.00
EXACTA (5-1) $4.70, TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $29.85, SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-4) $27.70, DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $6.00
3rd - $270,000 Pace 1:51.1
3-Trick Of The Light (Tr Tetrick);9.60;4.60;2.80
9-Ms Quick Sand (Br Bates);;50.40;36.40
7-Always Gonna B You (Jo De Long);;;2.10
EXACTA (3-9) $365.50, TRIFECTA (3-9-7) $1,109.45, SUPERFECTA (3-9-7-4) $4,410.40
4th - $70,000 Pace 1:48.3
4-Little Rocket Man (Jo De Long);2.60;2.10;2.10
7-Tellmeaboutit (Mi Oosting);;2.80;2.20
2-Dojea Gizmo (Pe Wrenn);;;2.80
EXACTA (4-7) $3.10, TRIFECTA (4-7-2) $3.85, SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-5) $4.42, PICK 3 (5/3/4) $13.80
5th - $270,000 Trot 1:53.3
6-Shirley Goodness (Pe Wrenn);4.20;3.60;3.60
1-Queen Of All (Jo De Long);;7.60;7.60
5-Four Under Par (Ya Gingras);;;18.00
EXACTA (6-1) $17.30, TRIFECTA (6-1-5) $138.55, SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-7) $195.92, PICK 5 (3/5/3/4/6(5OF5)) $75.70
6th - $25,000 Pace 1:50.1
5-Alwys At The Beach (Tr Tetrick);2.20;2.10;2.10
6-Alwaysthebstplace (Jo De Long);;5.20;4.00
9-Mel's Vicki Lou (Jo Putnam);;;5.80
EXACTA (5-6) $4.70, TRIFECTA (5-6-9) $24.55, SUPERFECTA (5-6-9-10) $38.28, PICK 4 (3/4/6/5(4OF4)) $17.10
Scratched: Gd Western Joyce
