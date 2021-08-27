Hoosier Park Results
Friday Aug 27, 2021
1st - $17,500 Pace 1:50.2
5-Kobe's Gigi (Ma Krueger);5.00;2.60;2.10
1-Always A Spinster (Tr Tetrick);;2.80;2.20
4-Mel's Vicki Lou (Jo Putnam);;;2.80
EXACTA (5-1) $6.60, TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $13.25, SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-7) $58.76
2nd - $20,000 Pace 1:50.0
3-Jet Rock (Le Miller);20.80;5.20;4.60
1-Mac's Big Boy (Tr Tetrick);;3.00;2.20
2-Dubious Claim (Sa Widger);;;4.20
EXACTA (3-1) $34.20, TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $29.20, SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4) $30.86, DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $22.80
3rd - $6,500 Pace 1:52.1
1-Hilltop Ginger (Br Bates);8.80;5.00;3.80
7-Always A Vavoom (Ro Gillespie);;13.20;6.80
6-Captain Zamperini (Sa Widger);;;2.80
EXACTA (1-7) $59.20, TRIFECTA (1-7-6) $107.25, SUPERFECTA (1-7-6-2) $324.62
4th - $13,500 Pace 1:50.2
5-Flying Wingard A (Tr Tetrick);9.40;4.00;3.20
1-Sweet Troy (Jo De Long);;2.80;2.80
3-Cinnamon Beach (Pa Ancora);;;7.60
EXACTA (5-1) $11.70, TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $49.45, SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-2) $94.78, PICK 3 (3/1/5) $164.70
5th - $47,500 Pace 1:50.0
2-Fulfullnmydestiny (Ja Yoder);2.60;2.10;2.10
1-Paw Patrol (Jo De Long);;3.40;2.40
8-Yourwishisgranted (Ja Cross);;;4.60
EXACTA (2-1) $3.30, TRIFECTA (2-1-8) $9.15, SUPERFECTA (2-1-8-3) $21.04, PICK 5 (5/3/1/5/2(5of5)) $278.95
6th - $7,700 Pace 1:51.1
6-Brilliant Strike N (Ri Plano);10.40;5.40;4.60
1-Fifty Flat (Jo Putnam);;5.80;5.40
2-Aztec Hanover (Mi Oosting);;;5.80
EXACTA (6-1) $38.20, TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $83.20, SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-10) $204.46, PICK 4 (1/5/2/6(4OF4)) $48.80
Scratched: For Sharks Sake
