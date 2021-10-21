Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Oct 21, 2021
1st - $6,200 Pace 1:55.1
4-Incredible Bombay (At Bender);32.20;8.80;3.20
1-Babes Shooter (Jo Ross);;5.20;2.40
6-Always Virgil (Mi Oosting);;;2.10
EXACTA (4-1) $183.00, TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $122.40, SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-5) $89.40
Scratched: Vel Letsroll South
2nd - $10,000 Trot 1:55.1
4-Bluebird Yoshi (Pe Wrenn);3.60;2.60;2.40
7-Major Hooligan (An Shetler);;7.60;3.60
3-Dc Queen Of Hearts (Jo Putnam);;;3.60
EXACTA (4-7) $26.20, TRIFECTA (4-7-3) $36.95, SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-2) $86.26, DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $82.40
3rd - $8,700 Pace 1:54.0
2-Captain Zamperini (Tr Tetrick);9.40;4.40;3.20
4-Sergeant Highway (Sa Widger);;3.20;2.80
10-Sharp Action Money (Ca Leonard);;;3.20
EXACTA (2-4) $26.00, TRIFECTA (2-4-10) $35.20
4th - $6,200 Pace 1:57.3
5-Georgia Desire (Br Bates);37.40;15.60;5.20
2-Marcia (At Bender);;9.20;4.80
1-Sleazy Rolls (An Shetler);;;2.80
EXACTA (5-2) $297.40, TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $371.80, SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-4) $549.18, PICK 3 (4/2/5) $65.25
Scratched: Another Filly, Townline Adios
5th - $8,200 Pace 1:54.0
8-Velocity Ian (Ro Taylor);13.40;6.00;5.20
1-Yankee Sparkle (Sa Widger);;4.60;3.60
9-Imarealroknbugatti (Mi Oosting);;;5.40
EXACTA (8-1) $62.80, TRIFECTA (8-1-9) $81.25, SUPERFECTA (8-1-9-6) $86.90, PICK 5 (4/4/2/5/8(5OF5)) $12,966.30
6th - $7,200 Pace 1:53.3
8-Shanghai Bobby (Tr Tetrick);5.40;3.40;2.60
4-Armbro Arya (Ke Lambright);;16.80;10.00
5-Dirty Judge (Ma Krueger);;;11.40
EXACTA (8-4) $75.80, TRIFECTA (8-4-5) $225.00, SUPERFECTA (8-4-5-1) $767.40, PICK 4 (2/5/8/8(4OF4)) $572.50
7th - $8,500 Pace 1:54.0
5-Pink Sunglasses (Do Harmon);11.40;7.00;3.80
10-Backwater Belle (Ca Leonard);;9.40;4.60
4-Fox Valley Bristol (Jo De Long);;;2.60
EXACTA (5-10) $100.00, TRIFECTA (5-10-4) $121.05, SUPERFECTA (5-10-4-8) $125.66
8th - $10,000 Pace 1:53.2
8-Annerie N (Tr Smith);2.80;2.80;2.20
1-Phelgon (Br Bates);;14.80;7.60
5-Jb's Star Dancer (Sa Widger);;;4.40
EXACTA (8-1) $75.00, TRIFECTA (8-1-5) $191.75, SUPERFECTA (8-1-5-2) $120.86, PICK 3 (8/5/8) $8.10
