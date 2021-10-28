Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Oct 28, 2021
1st - $6,200 Pace 1:57.1
4-Electrocuted (Do Eash);6.00;2.60;2.40
5-Sleazy Rolls (An Shetler);;3.20;2.60
8-Georgia Desire (Br Bates);;;4.40
EXACTA (4-5) $14.20, TRIFECTA (4-5-8) $18.65, SUPERFECTA (4-5-8-6) $22.98
Scratched: Ms Jenn's Watching
2nd - $9,200 Pace 1:51.3
5-Schwartz Bros Pat (Tr Tetrick);3.00;2.20;2.10
3-Velocity Ian (Ro Taylor);;7.40;2.60
4-Er Rocky (Do Eash);;;2.20
EXACTA (5-3) $18.20, TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $11.75, SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-6) $9.12, DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $8.80
3rd - $6,200 Pace 1:54.0
5-Quik And Shady (Ri Macomber Jr);6.80;4.00;3.20
9-Always Virgil (Jo De Long);;3.20;3.00
8-Sun Chip (Br Boyd);;;6.40
EXACTA (5-9) $20.00, TRIFECTA (5-9-8) $46.25
4th - $8,200 Pace 1:52.4
8-Fg's Mondu Packrat (Mi Oosting);5.60;4.00;2.80
4-Flashy Dude (Tr Tetrick);;7.20;2.80
5-Yankee Sparkle (Sa Widger);;;2.60
EXACTA (8-4) $51.20, TRIFECTA (8-4-5) $67.65, SUPERFECTA (8-4-5-6) $137.70, PICK 3 (5/5/8) $13.60
5th - $7,200 Pace 1:54.3
4-Fort Apache Scout (Tr Tetrick);19.00;19.60;5.80
7-Incredible Bombay (At Bender);;14.20;8.00
5-Armbro Arya (Ke Lambright);;;3.00
EXACTA (4-7) $300.20, TRIFECTA (4-7-5) $472.35, SUPERFECTA (4-7-5-2) $741.86, PICK 5 (4/5/5/8/4(5OF5)) $947.10
6th - $7,700 Pace 1:52.1
3-Shanghai Bobby (Tr Tetrick);7.20;3.60;2.60
7-Captain Zamperini (Jo De Long);;5.40;3.20
4-Fifty Flat (Mi Oosting);;;2.60
EXACTA (3-7) $36.80, TRIFECTA (3-7-4) $33.35, SUPERFECTA (3-7-4-5) $77.88, PICK 4 (5/8/4/3(4OF4)) $496.15
7th - $8,000 Trot 1:58.1
5-Sj's Edith (An Shetler);7.80;2.80;3.40
2-Swans Mission (Br Bates);;2.40;2.10
1-Bridge To Heaven (Ro Taylor);;;3.80
EXACTA (5-2) $23.00, TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $43.60, SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3) $36.18
