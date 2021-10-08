Hoosier Park Results
Friday Oct 08, 2021
1st - $15,000 Pace 1:50.2
1-Upfront And Gone (Jo De Long);14.00;6.80;4.60
3-Jojo's Amadeus (Mi Oosting);;6.20;4.80
5-The Book Of Life (Pe Wrenn);;;4.00
EXACTA (1-3) $43.60, TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $72.15, SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-7) $209.96
Scratched: Bay Rum
2nd - $20,000 Pace 1:49.1
5-Rockin Nola (Jo Putnam);2.60;2.10;2.10
6-Mystical Carrie (Tr Tetrick);;2.80;2.20
2-Genie Rockwell (Ja Yoder);;;3.00
EXACTA (5-6) $2.10, TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $3.05, SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-1) $4.94, DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $10.10
3rd - $12,500 Pace 1:51.4
2-Mcthriller (Mi Oosting);10.40;4.20;2.40
8-Bobcat Bay (Br Bates);;2.80;2.10
1-No Quarter (Sa Widger);;;2.10
EXACTA (2-8) $13.40, TRIFECTA (2-8-1) $12.10, SUPERFECTA (2-8-1-10) $38.68
Scratched: Hidden Assassin, Fox Valley Exploit, El Jacko N
4th - $50,500 Pace 1:50.1
5-Roll Em (Ri Macomber Jr);6.20;4.00;2.60
7-Betterrock (Sa Widger);;5.20;2.80
8-Virgo (Tr Tetrick);;;2.20
EXACTA (5-7) $12.60, TRIFECTA (5-7-8) $19.30, SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-1) $62.28, PICK 3 (5/2/5) $13.10
5th - $12,500 Pace 1:51.1
6-Alwysasweetvictory (Le Miller);7.40;4.20;3.20
1-Francis Underwood (Sa Widger);;5.40;3.40
2-Shady's Starlight (Tr Tetrick);;;3.00
EXACTA (6-1) $20.00, TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $26.95, SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-8) $123.42, PICK 5 (1/5/2/5/6(5OF5)) $493.65
