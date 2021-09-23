Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Sep 23, 2021
1st - $10,500 Pace 1:53.0
1-Ever A Jk (Le Miller); 6.40; 3.20; 2.60
2-Gd Kayla's Image (Jo De Long);; 3.40; 3.00
3-Ladyshootstheblues (Mi Oosting);;; 3.80
EXACTA (1-2) $20.60
TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $30.80
SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-5) $48.78
2nd - $8,500 Pace 1:54.4
5-Wild Eyed Girl (Mi Oosting); 13.60; 7.40; 3.20
6-All Rockin (Da Hiteman);; 8.20; 3.80
1-Another Filly (Tr Tetrick);;; 2.40
3-Ohashi (Sa Widger) 2.20
EXACTA (5-6) $124.40
TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $71.20
TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $61.50
SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-3) $72.60
SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-1) $64.48
DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $42.00
3rd - $9,700 Pace 1:51.3
6-Carlos Mittanna (Tr Tetrick); 5.20; 3.80; 2.40
3-Skyway Trooper (Mi Oosting);; 6.20; 3.40
1-Hot Art (Ri Plano);;; 2.20
EXACTA (6-3) $26.00
TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $21.60
4th - $6,500 Pace 1:53.3
9-Er Hotshot (Jo De Long); 8.20; 4.00; 2.40
2-Mannys Too Special (Jo Putnam);; 3.20; 3.00
1-Backup A (Br Bates);;; 3.00
EXACTA (9-2) $26.80
TRIFECTA (9-2-1) $22.60
SUPERFECTA (9-2-1-5) $21.12
PICK 3 (5/6/9) $32.80
Scratched: Hilltop Ginger
5th - $13,500 Pace 1:50.4
5-The Book Of Life (Pe Wrenn); 16.20; 5.40; 4.00
2-Keystone Tenacious (Mi Oosting);; 2.80; 2.80
8-Trashytonguetalker (Ri Plano);;; 13.60
EXACTA (5-2) $34.40
TRIFECTA (5-2-8) $163.55
SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-6) $385.14
PICK 5 (1/5/6/9/5(5OF5)) $1,830.55
6th - $9,200 Pace 1:52.1
5-Cheese Omelet (Mi Oosting); 12.00; 4.60; 3.20
1-Schwartz Bros Pat (Tr Tetrick);; 3.40; 2.40
8-Fools Rush In (Jo De Long);;; 2.60
EXACTA (5-1) $49.60
TRIFECTA (5-1-8) $41.50
SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-10) $121.90
PICK 4 (6/9/5/5(4OF4)) $651.25
