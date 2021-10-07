Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Oct 07, 2021
1st - $15,000 Pace 1:52.0
8-Ponda Hawk (Jo De Long);11.20;5.80;4.20
5-Topville Alexander (Da Hiteman);;25.00;12.00
3-Imalwaysclassy (Br Bates);;;3.80
EXACTA (8-5) $205.40, TRIFECTA (8-5-3) $251.10, SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-4) $311.64
2nd - $4,500 Pace 1:52.4
1-Dirt E Rock (Tr Tetrick);4.40;2.60;2.20
2-Every Play Counts (Jo De Long);;2.80;2.10
7-Star Of Oz (Ma Krueger);;;2.80
EXACTA (1-2) $7.60, TRIFECTA (1-2-7) $7.55, SUPERFECTA (), DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $40.80
Scratched: Boys Round Here, Fast Art
3rd - $7,200 Pace 1:53.0
3-Mac Special (Mi Oosting);43.80;14.80;8.80
7-Big Bank Hank (Ja Fox);;44.00;12.60
1-Mastery (Wy Avenatti);;;4.80
EXACTA (3-7) $971.00, TRIFECTA (3-7-1) $1,538.10
4th - $8,200 Pace 1:52.2
6-Schwartz Bros Pat (Tr Tetrick);3.00;2.60;2.40
1-Yankee Sparkle (Mi Oosting);;9.40;6.80
10-Seal O'neill (Ch Conrad);;;9.20
EXACTA (6-1) $25.60, TRIFECTA (6-1-10) $142.60, SUPERFECTA (6-1-10-4) $205.70, PICK 3 (1,3,6/3/6) $117.95
5th - $69,000 Pace 1:50.4
6-Gentle Giant (Tr Tetrick);4.80;2.80;2.80
4-Trey's Charlie (Sa Widger);;9.00;4.20
3-The Longest Yard (Mi Oosting);;;2.80
EXACTA (6-4) $35.80, TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $25.10, SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-2) $31.96, PICK 5 (8/1,3,6/3/6/6(5OF5)) $4,021.45
