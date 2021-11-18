Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Nov 18, 2021
1st - $9,200 Pace 1:53.3
1-Imarealroknbugatti (Mi Oosting); 4.20; 4.00; 2.60
4-Aracache Can Dance (Jo Putnam);; 7.40; 3.80
2-Flashy Dude (Sa Widger);;; 6.60
EXACTA (1-4) $26.40
TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $48.75
SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-8) $170.24
2nd - $12,500 Pace 1:57.0
4-Topville Alexander (Br Ferguson); 4.60; 3.20; 2.10
5-Jk's On The Move (Tr Tetrick);; 3.40; 2.10
3-Look At J (Jo Ross);;; 2.10
EXACTA (4-5) $9.60
TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $4.65
SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-2) $4.00
DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $12.20
3rd - $7,200 Pace 1:56.1
6-Rollinwitdaponyzzz (Ky Wilfong); 7.60; 4.60; 3.40
4-Frontier Metis (Ro Taylor);; 5.00; 3.80
9-Shock Wave (Jo De Long); 7.40
EXACTA (6-4) $37.40
TRIFECTA (6-4-9) $111.70
4th - $6,200 Pace 1:57.4
7-Poco's Lisa (Jo De Long); 13.60; 6.00; 3.00
1-Dilly Dilly Time (Ca Leonard);; 5.20; 3.00
4-Johnnys Gal June (Ky Wilfong);;; 3.00
EXACTA (7-1) $83.00
TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $60.45
SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-5) $57.50
PICK 3 (4/6/7) $49.55
5th - $50,000 Trot 1:55.2
9-Pub Crawl (Pe Wrenn); 4.00; 2.80; 2.40
1-Dewtiful's Grace (Mi Oosting);; 15.20; 8.40
4-Queen Of All (Jo De Long);;; 3.00
EXACTA (9-1) $57.80
TRIFECTA (9-1-4) $69.10
SUPERFECTA (9-1-4-3) $126.32
PICK 5 (1/4/6/7/9,10(5OF5)) $182.30
Scratched: Above The Clouds
6th - $9,000 Pace 1:55.0
3-Velocity Tater (Sa Widger); 4.40; 2.60; 2.80
2-Western Waltz (Jo De Long);; 2.80; 3.60
4-Grab N Go (Le Miller);;; 7.80
EXACTA (3-2) $9.20
TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $16.75
SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-10) $26.16
PICK 4 (6/7/9,10/3,9(4OF4)) $108.35
Scratched: Chanceitlikeitis
