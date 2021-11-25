Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Nov 25, 2021
1st - $18,300 Pace 1:55.1
7-Always Windy (Tr Tetrick);4.80;3.00;2.60
4-Round Here Buzz (Ky Wilfong);;3.40;2.60
9-Velocity Ian (Ro Taylor);;;4.60
EXACTA (7-4) $20.80, TRIFECTA (7-4-9) $27.35, SUPERFECTA (7-4-9-2) $42.76
2nd - $40,000 Pace 1:52.1
4-Kobe's Gigi (Pe Wrenn);2.40;2.10;2.10
3-Dc Batgirl (Sa Widger);;4.80;2.60
1-High Minded (Jo De Long);;;2.10
EXACTA (4-3) $16.80, TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $6.65, DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $7.80
3rd - $15,700 Pace 1:58.0
6-Poco's Lisa (Jo De Long);8.60;4.40;3.00
10-Marcia (Tr Tetrick);;5.80;3.80
4-Johns Flighty Girl (Pa Melloy Jr);;;3.20
EXACTA (6-10) $41.20, TRIFECTA (6-10-4) $58.00
4th - $12,250 Pace 1:55.4
4-Putnams Attack (Br Boyd);6.60;4.20;2.40
2-Heartland Revenue (Ky Wilfong);;8.80;3.80
3-Backup A (Jo De Long);;;2.40
EXACTA (4-2) $46.60, TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $28.95, SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-8) $34.56, PICK 3 (4/6/4) $6.45
5th - $14,700 Pace 1:56.2
4-Dirty Judge (Sa Widger);7.60;4.80;3.20
6-Illini Force (Tr Tetrick);;4.20;3.20
3-Fox Valley Lynyrd (Ky Wilfong);;;5.00
EXACTA (4-6) $35.40, TRIFECTA (4-6-3) $44.65, SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-9) $1,390.42, PICK 5 (7/4/6/4/4(5OF5)) $164.50
6th - $14,700 Pace 1:56.1
7-Pink Sunglasses (Do Harmon);3.00;2.80;2.20
8-Eternal Bliss (Le Miller);;7.80;5.20
3-Canary Hanover (Da Wright);;;7.20
EXACTA (7-8) $18.40, TRIFECTA (7-8-3) $69.95, SUPERFECTA (7-8-3-2) $105.26, PICK 4 (6/4/4/1,7(4OF4)) $87.95
Scratched: Smoknthmnbluejeans
