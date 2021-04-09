Hoosier Park Results
Friday Apr 09, 2021
1st - $10,000 Pace 1:52.4
5-Jojo's Amadeus (Jo De Long);5.20;3.00;2.20
1-Upfront And Gone (Mi Oosting);;6.40;3.60
6-Sunfirewindrain (Jo Putnam);;;2.40
EXACTA (5-1) $13.60, TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $20.00, SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-2) $30.04
2nd - $10,000 Pace 1:51.0
5-Lou's A Pansy (Jo De Long);4.20;2.20;2.10
6-Crooked Smile (Le Miller);;2.40;2.10
7-Rockinsweetvictory (Tr Tetrick);;;2.80
EXACTA (5-6) $4.70, TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $7.35, SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-4) $4.38, DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $7.70
Scratched: Alwaystellthetruth
3rd - $9,000 Pace 1:53.0
7-Certifiable (Tr Tetrick);20.20;6.20;5.40
1-Er Rocky (Do Eash);;2.20;2.10
2-Drivin Me Crazy (Sa Widger);;;8.20
EXACTA (7-1) $22.20, TRIFECTA (7-1-2) $133.55, SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-8) $591.86
4th - $7,000 Pace 1:53.2
7-Rush To Judgement (Jo De Long);7.20;4.00;3.00
1-Gear Upn Go Moe (Mi Peterson);;5.80;3.40
5-Ramblin Art (Pe Wrenn);;;3.00
EXACTA (7-1) $16.10, TRIFECTA (7-1-5) $25.45, SUPERFECTA (7-1-5-8) $69.16, PICK 3 (3,5/7/7) $19.60
5th - $9,000 Pace 1:53.1
5-Townline Jated (Br Bates);9.20;4.00;2.80
4-Jewels Virgin (Jo De Long);;3.20;2.40
2-La Tomcat (Do Eash);;;2.10
EXACTA (5-4) $12.70, TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $16.10, SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-7) $29.70, PICK 5 (5/3,5/7/7/5(5OF5)) $316.75
6th - $9,000 Pace 1:52.2
4-Pine Master (Br Bates);26.00;14.80;10.00
3-Pine Knot Tuff (Sa Widger);;5.00;4.20
1-Dubious Claim (Ky Wilfong);;;3.40
EXACTA (4-3) $51.10, TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $78.80, SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-7) $224.12, PICK 4 (7/7/5/4(4OF4)) $1,540.20
7th - $20,000 Pace 1:49.3
7-Little Rocket Man (Jo De Long);4.20;2.60;2.10
6-Family Recipe (Le Miller);;3.40;2.10
5-Brassy Hanover (Sa Widger);;;2.20
EXACTA (7-6) $4.40, TRIFECTA (7-6-5) $4.50, SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-1) $5.40
Scratched: Ana Malak N
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.