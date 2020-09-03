Hoosier Park Results

Thursday Sep 03, 2020

1st - $5,500 Pace 1:53.1

4-Good Image (Tr Tetrick);2.80;3.00;2.40

6-Powerbet (Jo De Long);;3.80;2.20

2-White Belly (Mi Oosting);;;5.00

EXACTA (4-6) $8.60, TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $12.25, SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-1) $6.74

Scratched: Blue's Jet

2nd - $7,500 Pace 1:52.2

5-Gold Star Major (Ja Yoder);2.80;2.80;2.10

7-Modern Rock As (Ja Brewer);;5.40;2.60

1-Iceneedswhiskey (Le Miller);;;2.40

EXACTA (5-7) $24.20, TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $22.25, SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-2) $26.02, DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $4.40

3rd - $11,000 Pace 1:54.0

5-Brilliant Beauty (Le Miller);12.60;5.80;4.40

1-Osiris' Lil Sis (Pe Wrenn);;4.00;2.40

3-Racingblue (Sa Widger);;;11.40

EXACTA (5-1) $49.80, TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $102.20

4th - $7,000 Pace 1:53.1

6-Fancy Riggin (Tr Tetrick);7.60;3.40;2.40

3-Rockinlikeastar (Pe Wrenn);;6.20;3.60

8-Shpillkeys (Jo De Long);;;3.60

EXACTA (6-3) $39.80, TRIFECTA (6-3-8) $70.70, SUPERFECTA (6-3-8-2) $49.29

5th - $8,500 Pace 1:52.2

6-Dancin Lance (Ma Krueger);6.60;2.60;2.40

1-Shady's Starlight (Jo De Long);;2.80;3.20

8-Alwysasweetvictory (Mi Oosting);;;4.80

EXACTA (6-1) $13.20, TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $13.10, SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-5) $13.65

Scratched: Steppin Hurry

6th - $11,000 Pace 1:54.3

10-Roll Em (Da Hiteman);25.80;11.20;9.40

6-Ollies Rockin (Jo De Long);;4.00;3.00

3-Ike's Panther (Le Miller);;;9.60

EXACTA (10-6) $79.80, TRIFECTA (10-6-3) $270.25, SUPERFECTA (10-6-3-4) $369.22, PICK 3 (6/6/10) $69.15, PICK 4 (5/6/6/10(4OF4)) $712.05

7th - $9,500 Pace 1:52.2

6-Mamama Moonshine (Le Miller);10.20;3.00;2.80

1-Saint Albray (Tr Tetrick);;2.40;2.20

8-Miss Fire (Ja Seekman);;;5.00

EXACTA (6-1) $35.40, TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $42.75, SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-7) $128.14

Tags

Recommended for you