Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Sep 03, 2020
1st - $5,500 Pace 1:53.1
4-Good Image (Tr Tetrick);2.80;3.00;2.40
6-Powerbet (Jo De Long);;3.80;2.20
2-White Belly (Mi Oosting);;;5.00
EXACTA (4-6) $8.60, TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $12.25, SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-1) $6.74
Scratched: Blue's Jet
2nd - $7,500 Pace 1:52.2
5-Gold Star Major (Ja Yoder);2.80;2.80;2.10
7-Modern Rock As (Ja Brewer);;5.40;2.60
1-Iceneedswhiskey (Le Miller);;;2.40
EXACTA (5-7) $24.20, TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $22.25, SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-2) $26.02, DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $4.40
3rd - $11,000 Pace 1:54.0
5-Brilliant Beauty (Le Miller);12.60;5.80;4.40
1-Osiris' Lil Sis (Pe Wrenn);;4.00;2.40
3-Racingblue (Sa Widger);;;11.40
EXACTA (5-1) $49.80, TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $102.20
4th - $7,000 Pace 1:53.1
6-Fancy Riggin (Tr Tetrick);7.60;3.40;2.40
3-Rockinlikeastar (Pe Wrenn);;6.20;3.60
8-Shpillkeys (Jo De Long);;;3.60
EXACTA (6-3) $39.80, TRIFECTA (6-3-8) $70.70, SUPERFECTA (6-3-8-2) $49.29
5th - $8,500 Pace 1:52.2
6-Dancin Lance (Ma Krueger);6.60;2.60;2.40
1-Shady's Starlight (Jo De Long);;2.80;3.20
8-Alwysasweetvictory (Mi Oosting);;;4.80
EXACTA (6-1) $13.20, TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $13.10, SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-5) $13.65
Scratched: Steppin Hurry
6th - $11,000 Pace 1:54.3
10-Roll Em (Da Hiteman);25.80;11.20;9.40
6-Ollies Rockin (Jo De Long);;4.00;3.00
3-Ike's Panther (Le Miller);;;9.60
EXACTA (10-6) $79.80, TRIFECTA (10-6-3) $270.25, SUPERFECTA (10-6-3-4) $369.22, PICK 3 (6/6/10) $69.15, PICK 4 (5/6/6/10(4OF4)) $712.05
7th - $9,500 Pace 1:52.2
6-Mamama Moonshine (Le Miller);10.20;3.00;2.80
1-Saint Albray (Tr Tetrick);;2.40;2.20
8-Miss Fire (Ja Seekman);;;5.00
EXACTA (6-1) $35.40, TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $42.75, SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-7) $128.14
