Hoosier Park Results
Tuesday Aug 18, 2020
1st - $4,500 Pace 1:56.2
7-Bludhaven (Ch Conrad);7.20;4.40;3.40
5-Spc Ryan P Jayne (Jo Putnam);;12.40;5.40
3-Rockin Runaway (An Shetler);;;12.40
EXACTA (7-5) $59.20, TRIFECTA (7-5-3) $145.40, SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-8) $289.40
2nd - $10,000 Trot 1:56.3
2-Skyway Genna (Tr Tetrick);4.60;2.80;2.10
5-Alloutaflight (Mi Oosting);;3.00;2.10
8-Bad Shot (Ja Yoder);;;2.20
EXACTA (2-5) $13.60, TRIFECTA (2-5-8) $8.75, SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-7) $4.59, DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $19.40
Scratched: Country Girl Charm
3rd - $6,500 Pace 1:52.0
3-Smilenmyles (Ma Krueger);5.40;4.00;3.00
9-Sand Sniper (Sa Widger);;16.60;11.00
6-Lazy Jane (Mi Oosting);;;4.20
EXACTA (3-9) $52.80, TRIFECTA (3-9-6) $94.50, SUPERFECTA (3-9-6-2) $105.88
Scratched: Beat The Devil, Degrom Z Tam
4th - $7,500 Trot 1:59.0
6-Mystical Sarabi (Mi Oosting);7.80;4.80;3.20
1-Vel Princess (Br Ferguson);;6.20;5.60
10-Ladys Dreamaker (Do Rideout);;;4.20
EXACTA (6-1) $108.20, TRIFECTA (6-1-10) $123.70, SUPERFECTA (6-1-10-7) $485.07
Scratched: Still A Thrill
5th - $6,500 Pace 1:52.1
2-Royal Rocks (Tr Tetrick);15.00;4.20;3.00
4-Candys Image Rocks (Mi Oosting);;3.00;2.40
1-Townline Flight (Jo De Long);;;2.60
EXACTA (2-4) $41.00, TRIFECTA (2-4-9) $33.45, SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-3) $25.55
6th - $5,500 Trot 1:58.1
5-Payton's A Cane (Tr Tetrick);2.60;2.10;2.10
2-Swana Winbyanose (Jo Putnam);;3.20;2.20
8-Mount Swanmore (Ch Conrad);;;4.40
EXACTA (5-2) $7.00, TRIFECTA (5-2-8) $11.65, SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-9) $14.13, PICK 3 (6/2/1,5) $20.55, PICK 4 (1,3,10/6/2/1,5(4OF4)) $75.95
Scratched: Mystical Momento
7th - $4,500 Pace 1:53.1
1-Karefree Kara (Tr Tetrick);5.00;3.20;2.80
3-Well Wishers (Sa Widger);;3.20;2.60
5-Machet Time (Jo De Long);;;3.20
EXACTA (1-3) $12.60, TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $12.40, SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-6) $7.44
Scratched: Blue Gem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.