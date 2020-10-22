Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Oct 22, 2020
1st - $6,500 Pace 1:53.0
8-Fancy Riggin (Le Miller);7.60;3.40;3.00
5-Sugar And Spite (Tr Tetrick);;2.60;2.10
6-Bluebird Cammie (Sa Widger);;;2.60
EXACTA (8-5) $18.60, TRIFECTA (8-5-6) $14.20, SUPERFECTA (8-5-6-2) $10.60
2nd - $8,500 Trot 1:53.2
1-Stormont Rare (Le Miller);6.00;2.40;2.20
2-All Rise (Aa Merriman);;2.20;2.10
4-Doc Mossies Legacy (De Dunn);;;2.40
EXACTA (1-2) $16.00, TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $7.25, SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-6) $6.91, DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $28.80
Scratched: Dawns Episode
3rd - $32,500 Pace 1:47.3
11-Fortify (De Dunn);4.60;2.20;2.10
5-Clever Character (Sa Widger);;2.60;2.60
8-Alwaystellthetruth (Jo De Long);;;9.00
EXACTA (11-5) $9.40, TRIFECTA (11-5-8) $35.95
4th - $52,000 Trot 1:53.0
9-Sermon (Ka Foget);21.20;12.20;8.40
6-Dude Included (Jo De Long);;5.80;3.20
2-Speed Ball Swagger (Le Miller);;;13.20
EXACTA (9-6) $131.40, TRIFECTA (9-6-2) $509.30, SUPERFECTA (9-6-2-10) $450.02
5th - $25,000 Pace 1:48.4
4-Mystical Carrie (Tr Tetrick);3.20;2.40;2.10
7-Mcmarkle Sparkle (Pe Wrenn);;16.40;4.00
6-Penpaperpaige (Ty Smith);;;3.40
EXACTA (4-7) $103.20, TRIFECTA (4-7-6) $97.75, SUPERFECTA (4-7-6-5) $59.42
6th - $32,500 Pace 1:49.0
5-Sawyer's Desire (De Dunn);7.40;6.20;3.00
7-Always And Again (An Miller);;33.80;7.60
2-Splash Brother (Tr Tetrick);;;2.10
EXACTA (5-7) $144.60, TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $94.60, SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-8) $91.37, PICK 3 (9/4/5) $43.85, PICK 4 (11/9/4/5(4OF4)) $112.15
Scratched: Blank Stare
7th - $7,500 Trot 1:54.1
4-Bella Magnifica (Jo De Long);6.20;3.80;4.60
10-Mystical Sarabi (Mi Oosting);;6.40;5.00
7-Stella Kemp (Br Bates);;;8.00
EXACTA (4-10) $43.80, TRIFECTA (4-10-7) $128.10, SUPERFECTA (4-10-7-9) $127.85
8th - $25,000 Trot 1:52.2
7-Shishito (Ya Gingras);7.40;3.20;2.40
1-Guinevere Hall (Pe Wrenn);;3.20;3.20
4-Champagne On Ice (Aa Merriman);;;4.20
EXACTA (7-1) $10.20, TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $19.00, SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-5) $5.91
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.