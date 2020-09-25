Hoosier Park Results

Friday Sep 25, 2020

1st - $21,250 Pace 1:51.1

2-Fg's Mondu Packrat (Ja Yoder);21.80;7.00;4.40

1-Oliver Queen (Jo Putnam);;2.80;3.40

9-Major Desire (Br Bates);;;10.20

EXACTA (2-1) $50.80, TRIFECTA (2-1-9) $130.45, SUPERFECTA (2-1-9-10) $128.50

Scratched: Royal Rocks

2nd - $105,000 Trot 1:54.1

5-Crucial (Da Miller);4.20;2.10;2.10

4-Sister Sledge (Br Sears);;2.20;2.10

1-Rock Swan (Tr Tetrick);;;2.10

EXACTA (5-4) $7.40, TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $5.45, SUPERFECTA (), DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $64.00

Scratched: Dubai Princess

3rd - $23,750 Pace 1:50.1

10-Bechers Brook A (Sa Widger);3.20;2.80;2.60

3-Alotbettor N (Tr Tetrick);;10.60;7.40

2-Primo Giovanni (Br Bates);;;6.80

EXACTA (10-3) $69.00, TRIFECTA (10-3-2) $103.55, SUPERFECTA (10-3-2-8) $111.10

Scratched: Beckhams Z Tam

4th - $23,500 Pace 1:50.2

5-Family Recipe (Le Miller);4.40;3.40;3.20

9-Captain Zamperini (Mi Oosting);;27.60;12.80

2-Nassau Desire (Tr Tetrick);;;4.40

EXACTA (5-9) $214.60, TRIFECTA (5-9-2) $257.40, SUPERFECTA (5-9-2-4) $188.19

Scratched: Dancin Lance

5th - $22,000 Pace 1:50.3

4-Northern Cadilac (Da Miller);9.20;5.20;3.60

5-Alwaystellthetruth (Sa Widger);;3.00;2.40

2-Roll With Time (Tr Tetrick);;;3.60

EXACTA (4-5) $22.00, TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $25.55, SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-3) $15.86

6th - $220,000 Pace 1:51.3

7-Test Of Faith (Da Miller);4.40;2.10;2.10

3-Somethingbeautiful (Le Miller);;2.60;2.40

1-Gd Rockin Kay (Tr Tetrick);;;4.80

EXACTA (7-3) $9.20, TRIFECTA (7-3-1) $13.30, SUPERFECTA (7-3-1-5) $9.58, PICK 3 (5/4/7) $33.00, PICK 4 (1,10/5/4/7(4OF4)) $58.10

7th - $40,000 Trot 1:55.0

4-Brookview Bolt (Sa Widger);7.40;3.20;2.60

1-Swingforthefences (Pe Wrenn);;3.20;2.20

6-Bridge To Success (Jo De Long);;;3.40

EXACTA (4-1) $19.60, TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $13.65, SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-7) $5.82

Tags

Recommended for you