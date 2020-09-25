Hoosier Park Results
Friday Sep 25, 2020
1st - $21,250 Pace 1:51.1
2-Fg's Mondu Packrat (Ja Yoder);21.80;7.00;4.40
1-Oliver Queen (Jo Putnam);;2.80;3.40
9-Major Desire (Br Bates);;;10.20
EXACTA (2-1) $50.80, TRIFECTA (2-1-9) $130.45, SUPERFECTA (2-1-9-10) $128.50
Scratched: Royal Rocks
2nd - $105,000 Trot 1:54.1
5-Crucial (Da Miller);4.20;2.10;2.10
4-Sister Sledge (Br Sears);;2.20;2.10
1-Rock Swan (Tr Tetrick);;;2.10
EXACTA (5-4) $7.40, TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $5.45, SUPERFECTA (), DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $64.00
Scratched: Dubai Princess
3rd - $23,750 Pace 1:50.1
10-Bechers Brook A (Sa Widger);3.20;2.80;2.60
3-Alotbettor N (Tr Tetrick);;10.60;7.40
2-Primo Giovanni (Br Bates);;;6.80
EXACTA (10-3) $69.00, TRIFECTA (10-3-2) $103.55, SUPERFECTA (10-3-2-8) $111.10
Scratched: Beckhams Z Tam
4th - $23,500 Pace 1:50.2
5-Family Recipe (Le Miller);4.40;3.40;3.20
9-Captain Zamperini (Mi Oosting);;27.60;12.80
2-Nassau Desire (Tr Tetrick);;;4.40
EXACTA (5-9) $214.60, TRIFECTA (5-9-2) $257.40, SUPERFECTA (5-9-2-4) $188.19
Scratched: Dancin Lance
5th - $22,000 Pace 1:50.3
4-Northern Cadilac (Da Miller);9.20;5.20;3.60
5-Alwaystellthetruth (Sa Widger);;3.00;2.40
2-Roll With Time (Tr Tetrick);;;3.60
EXACTA (4-5) $22.00, TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $25.55, SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-3) $15.86
6th - $220,000 Pace 1:51.3
7-Test Of Faith (Da Miller);4.40;2.10;2.10
3-Somethingbeautiful (Le Miller);;2.60;2.40
1-Gd Rockin Kay (Tr Tetrick);;;4.80
EXACTA (7-3) $9.20, TRIFECTA (7-3-1) $13.30, SUPERFECTA (7-3-1-5) $9.58, PICK 3 (5/4/7) $33.00, PICK 4 (1,10/5/4/7(4OF4)) $58.10
7th - $40,000 Trot 1:55.0
4-Brookview Bolt (Sa Widger);7.40;3.20;2.60
1-Swingforthefences (Pe Wrenn);;3.20;2.20
6-Bridge To Success (Jo De Long);;;3.40
EXACTA (4-1) $19.60, TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $13.65, SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-7) $5.82
