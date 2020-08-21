Hoosier Park Results

Friday Aug 21, 2020

1st - $10,000 Pace 1:50.4

8-Captain Zamperini (Mi Oosting);15.00;5.00;6.60

5-Crooked Smile (Jo Putnam);;7.80;4.80

7-Rock Solid Image (Jo De Long);;;4.60

EXACTA (8-5) $57.00, TRIFECTA (8-5-7) $77.00, SUPERFECTA (8-5-7-6) $128.74

2nd - $9,500 Pace 1:50.1

5-So So Delightful (Tr Tetrick);5.60;2.40;3.20

7-Rockin Mercedes (Jo De Long);;4.40;3.00

1-Prescotts Hope (Lu Plano);;;5.40

EXACTA (5-7) $19.60, TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $27.00, SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-3) $31.94, DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $30.20

3rd - $14,000 Pace 1:49.3

9-Drawing Dragons (Mi Oosting);15.20;7.20;4.40

7-Threeofthebest A (Tr Tetrick);;4.20;3.20

8-Venom (Le Miller);;;3.60

EXACTA (9-7) $40.60, TRIFECTA (9-7-8) $54.85, SUPERFECTA (9-7-8-5) $26.79

Scratched: Super Pac Hanover

4th - $8,000 Pace 1:51.4

9-Pauly Wally (Mi Oosting);15.00;6.40;4.40

4-Double Impact (Ja Brewer);;5.80;2.40

6-Colin N Down (Sa Widger);;;2.80

EXACTA (9-4) $72.00, TRIFECTA (9-4-6) $65.25, SUPERFECTA (9-4-6-10) $48.70

5th - $11,000 Pace 1:50.2

5-Eddard Hanover (Sa Widger);5.00;4.60;2.40

8-Alotbettor N (Tr Tetrick);;8.60;3.00

4-Mcthriller (Br Bates);;;2.20

EXACTA (5-8) $35.60, TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $29.45, SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-1) $22.29

6th - $6,500 Pace 1:52.2

7-Dancin Doug (Tr Tetrick);3.20;2.40;2.10

5-Danza (Br Bates);;4.40;2.80

3-The Great I Am (Ja Brewer);;;4.60

EXACTA (7-5) $11.20, TRIFECTA (7-5-3) $11.85, SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-2) $12.61, PICK 3 (9/5/7,9) $19.50, PICK 4 (9/9/5/7,9(4OF4)) $166.05

Scratched: Rockin Billy

7th - $18,000 Pace 1:49.1

7-Brassy Hanover (Sa Widger);2.80;2.20;2.10

3-Blazen River N (Le Miller);;3.40;2.60

6-Tellmeaboutit (Ja Cross);;;2.40

EXACTA (7-3) $9.80, TRIFECTA (7-3-6) $7.75, SUPERFECTA (7-3-6-2) $3.52

Scratched: Rockie Got Framed, Ana Malak N

