Hoosier Park Results
Friday Aug 21, 2020
1st - $10,000 Pace 1:50.4
8-Captain Zamperini (Mi Oosting);15.00;5.00;6.60
5-Crooked Smile (Jo Putnam);;7.80;4.80
7-Rock Solid Image (Jo De Long);;;4.60
EXACTA (8-5) $57.00, TRIFECTA (8-5-7) $77.00, SUPERFECTA (8-5-7-6) $128.74
2nd - $9,500 Pace 1:50.1
5-So So Delightful (Tr Tetrick);5.60;2.40;3.20
7-Rockin Mercedes (Jo De Long);;4.40;3.00
1-Prescotts Hope (Lu Plano);;;5.40
EXACTA (5-7) $19.60, TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $27.00, SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-3) $31.94, DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $30.20
3rd - $14,000 Pace 1:49.3
9-Drawing Dragons (Mi Oosting);15.20;7.20;4.40
7-Threeofthebest A (Tr Tetrick);;4.20;3.20
8-Venom (Le Miller);;;3.60
EXACTA (9-7) $40.60, TRIFECTA (9-7-8) $54.85, SUPERFECTA (9-7-8-5) $26.79
Scratched: Super Pac Hanover
4th - $8,000 Pace 1:51.4
9-Pauly Wally (Mi Oosting);15.00;6.40;4.40
4-Double Impact (Ja Brewer);;5.80;2.40
6-Colin N Down (Sa Widger);;;2.80
EXACTA (9-4) $72.00, TRIFECTA (9-4-6) $65.25, SUPERFECTA (9-4-6-10) $48.70
5th - $11,000 Pace 1:50.2
5-Eddard Hanover (Sa Widger);5.00;4.60;2.40
8-Alotbettor N (Tr Tetrick);;8.60;3.00
4-Mcthriller (Br Bates);;;2.20
EXACTA (5-8) $35.60, TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $29.45, SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-1) $22.29
6th - $6,500 Pace 1:52.2
7-Dancin Doug (Tr Tetrick);3.20;2.40;2.10
5-Danza (Br Bates);;4.40;2.80
3-The Great I Am (Ja Brewer);;;4.60
EXACTA (7-5) $11.20, TRIFECTA (7-5-3) $11.85, SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-2) $12.61, PICK 3 (9/5/7,9) $19.50, PICK 4 (9/9/5/7,9(4OF4)) $166.05
Scratched: Rockin Billy
7th - $18,000 Pace 1:49.1
7-Brassy Hanover (Sa Widger);2.80;2.20;2.10
3-Blazen River N (Le Miller);;3.40;2.60
6-Tellmeaboutit (Ja Cross);;;2.40
EXACTA (7-3) $9.80, TRIFECTA (7-3-6) $7.75, SUPERFECTA (7-3-6-2) $3.52
Scratched: Rockie Got Framed, Ana Malak N
