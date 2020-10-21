Hoosier Park Results
Wednesday Oct 21, 2020
1st - $8,000 Trot 1:57.1
7-Limitless Winner (Sa Widger);11.80;4.00;3.60
6-Northern Rocks (Al Miller);;12.80;9.40
5-Lady Litho (Le Miller);;;7.40
EXACTA (7-6) $122.60, TRIFECTA (7-6-5) $208.60, SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-10) $289.47
2nd - $4,500 Pace 1:53.3
3-Karefree Kara (Tr Tetrick);2.80;2.60;2.10
2-Machet Time (Le Miller);;26.80;16.40
5-Likeafireballshot (Mi Oosting);;;4.00
EXACTA (3-2) $53.00, TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $40.50, SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-1) $40.25, DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $18.40
3rd - $5,500 Pace 1:54.4
9-Sweet Talkin Gypsy (Br Bates);16.80;7.40;2.80
7-Jill's Lucky Lady (Mi Oosting);;5.00;2.40
1-Smoknthmnbluejeans (Jo De Long);;;2.10
EXACTA (9-7) $70.40, TRIFECTA (9-7-1) $33.40, SUPERFECTA (9-7-1-4) $53.41
4th - $5,500 Trot 1:57.4
2-Slingshot Sally (Br Bates);5.20;3.40;3.20
5-Really Railee (Jo De Long);;6.60;5.40
3-Whom Shall I Love (Ge Miller);;;4.80
EXACTA (2-5) $41.60, TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $36.30, SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-6) $52.50
5th - $7,000 Pace 1:54.1
2-All On Red (Le Miller);4.20;2.80;2.20
10-Frontier Metis (Ja Yoder);;3.60;3.00
4-My Little Buddy (Sa Widger);;;3.00
EXACTA (2-10) $11.80, TRIFECTA (2-10-4) $8.60, SUPERFECTA (2-10-4-7) $16.70
6th - $7,500 Trot 1:55.2
6-Gogo Riches (Jo De Long);90.20;21.80;8.40
5-Hotsprings Volo (El Deaton);;2.80;2.80
7-Jekyil N Hyde (Le Miller);;;6.40
EXACTA (6-5) $376.60, TRIFECTA (6-5-7) $869.90, SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-3) $770.33, PICK 3 (2/2/6) $224.00, PICK 4 (9/2/2/6(4OF4)) $7,027.10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.