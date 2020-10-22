HOOSIER PARK ENTRIES
Friday Oct 23, 2020 Post Time:6:30 PM
1st nw10/25CL $10,000 Pace
1. Fox Valley Hustler (Ya Gingras);;4-1
2. Captain Zamperini (Mi Oosting);;7-2
3. Shady's Starlight (Jo De Long);;3-1
4. Tell It Tyce (Da Miller);;12-1
5. Rock Solid Image (Tr Tetrick);;8-1
6. Dancin Lance (Ma Krueger);;15-1
7. Royale Big Guy (Sa Widger);;20-1
8. Sunfirewindrain (Jo Putnam);;5-1
9. Crooked Smile (Da Hiteman);;20-1
10. Brysen (Ti Tetrick);;12-1
2nd 20-25CL $10,500 Pace
1. Skyway Fireball (Sa Widger);;5-2
2. Dakota Roadster (Ya Gingras);;6-1
3. A Good Chance A (Tr Tetrick);;3-1
4. Secret Threat (Da Miller);;4-1
5. Brilliant Strike N (Ri Plano);;5-1
6. Oberlin (Pe Wrenn);;7-2
3rd BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace
1. Pirate Hanover (An McCarthy);;9-2
2. Southwind Gendry (Ya Gingras);;8-5
3. Captains Place (Ty Smith);;20-1
4. Caviart Lotus (Ti Tetrick);;8-1
5. Literl Lad Hanover (Ma Kakaley);;12-1
6. Jk Going West (Le Miller);;4-1
7. Exploit (Jo Bongiorno);;12-1
8. Brookview Bullet (Tr Tetrick);;6-1
4th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace
1. Fire Start Hanover (De Dunn);;5-2
2. Caviart Audrey (Ya Gingras);;3-1
3. Somethingbeautiful (Ti Tetrick);;2-1
4. Paulas Bet Hanover (Ma Kakaley);;12-1
5. Making Waves (Sc Zeron);;4-1
6. Odds On Whitney (An McCarthy);;10-1
7. Continualou (Da Miller);;20-1
5th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace
1. Marsala Hanover (Sc Zeron);;12-1
2. Notorious Pink (Ti Tetrick);;7-2
3. Jk Alwaysbalady (Ya Gingras);;8-1
4. Scarlett Hanover (Ma Kakaley);;5-2
5. Nashville Elgenna (Jo Bongiorno);;9-2
6. Blue Diamond Eyes (Da Miller);;2-1
7. Thebeachiscalling (An McCarthy);;12-1
6th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace
1. Highlandbeachsbest (Ti Tetrick);;9-2
2. Bayfield Beach (Tr Tetrick);;10-1
3. Lou's Pearlman (Ma Kakaley);;8-1
4. Perfect Sting (Da Miller);;7-5
5. Abuckabett Hanover (An McCarthy);;7-2
6. Always A Miki (De Dunn);;15-1
7. Summa Cum Laude (Ya Gingras);;8-1
8. Southwind Petyr (Br Sears);;12-1
7th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot
1. On A Streak (Bo McClure);;5-1
2. Cricket Fashion (De Dunn);;9-2
3. Moonstone S (Br Sears);;8-1
4. Brookview Bolt (Da Miller);;6-1
5. Cuatro De Julio (Lo Baudron);;3-1
6. Delayed Hanover (Ya Gingras);;7-2
7. In Range (Ti Tetrick);;4-1
8th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot
1. Muscle Dynasty (Sc Zeron);;15-1
2. Capstone (Ya Gingras);;12-1
3. Zenith Stride (Br Sears);;12-1
4. Venerate (An Miller);;7-2
5. Dancinginthedark M (Ti Tetrick);;4-1
6. Captain Corey (Ak Svanstedt);;4-5
7. Take All Comers (Da Miller);;6-1
9th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot
1. You Ato Dream (Je Gregory);;5-1
2. Donna Soprano (Bo McClure);;2-1
3. Splash Blue Chip (Ak Svanstedt);;10-1
4. Ima Diamond Babe (Ja Yoder);;15-1
5. Iteration (Br Sears);;9-5
6. Mazzarati (Ti Tetrick);;15-1
7. Beautiful Game (Da Miller);;6-1
8. Gotta Believe (An Miller);;15-1
10th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace
1. Pettycoat Business (Tr Tetrick); 20-1
2. Drama Act (Ma Kakaley); 20-1
3. Reflect With Me (An McCarthy); 6-1
4. Peaky Sneaky (Ya Gingras); 7-2
5. Rocknificent (Sc Zeron); 5-1
6. Party Girl Hill (De Dunn); 1-5
11th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot
1. Hypnotic Am (Br Sears); 3-1
2. Fashion Charmer (Ma Kakaley); 15-1
3. Spoiled Princess (De Dunn); 9-2
4. Rock Swan (Tr Tetrick); 10-1
5. Sister Sledge (Da Miller); 6-1
6. Sorella (Ya Gingras); 5-2
7. May Baby (Ja Yoder); 7-2
8. Tricky Sister (Ti Tetrick); 30-1
12th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace
1. Lady Lou (Jo Bongiorno); 15-1
2. Lyons Sentinel (Ti Tetrick); 2-1
3. New Year (De Dunn); 9-2
4. Baby Your The Best (Da Miller); 8-1
5. Hen Party (An McCarthy); 6-1
6. Jk First Lady (Ya Gingras); 5-2
7. Priceless (An Miller); 5-1
13th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot
1. Big City Pearl (Ve Yoder); 15-1
2. Lady Chaos (Da Miller); 6-1
3. Hello I Love You (Jo Bongiorno); 5-1
4. Swift Swanda (Tr Tetrick); 9-2
5. Presto (Ya Gingras); 4-1
6. May Karp (De Dunn); 8-1
7. Pub Crawl (An Miller); 20-1
8. Flawless Country (Ak Svanstedt); 5-2
9. Chablis (An McCarthy); 20-1
14th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot
1. Whose Blues (Bo McClure); 12-1
2. Caviart Eva (De Dunn); 5-1
3. Ab'sattitudexpress (Br Sears); 10-1
4. Next Level Stuff (Ti Tetrick); 2-1
5. Crucial (Da Miller); 6-1
6. Ms Savannah Belle (Jo Bongiorno); 9-2
7. Love A Good Story (An Miller); 5-2
15th nw10500L4 $12,500 Pace
1. Hesa Kingslayer N (Ti Tetrick); 15-1
2. Snowmoon (Ty Smith); 8-1
3. Groovy Joe (De Dunn); 9-2
4. Fan Of Terror (Da Miller); 7-2
5. Best In Show (Sc Zeron); 3-1
6. Maximus (Ya Gingras); 8-1
7. Uncmprmising Z Tam (Jo De Long); 15-1
8. Boiling Oar (Sa Widger); 10-1
9. Never Say Never N (Mi Oosting); 15-1
10. Saloon Passage N (Tr Tetrick); 6-1
