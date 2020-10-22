HOOSIER PARK ENTRIES

Friday Oct 23, 2020 Post Time:6:30 PM

1st nw10/25CL $10,000 Pace

1. Fox Valley Hustler (Ya Gingras);;4-1

2. Captain Zamperini (Mi Oosting);;7-2

3. Shady's Starlight (Jo De Long);;3-1

4. Tell It Tyce (Da Miller);;12-1

5. Rock Solid Image (Tr Tetrick);;8-1

6. Dancin Lance (Ma Krueger);;15-1

7. Royale Big Guy (Sa Widger);;20-1

8. Sunfirewindrain (Jo Putnam);;5-1

9. Crooked Smile (Da Hiteman);;20-1

10. Brysen (Ti Tetrick);;12-1

2nd 20-25CL $10,500 Pace

1. Skyway Fireball (Sa Widger);;5-2

2. Dakota Roadster (Ya Gingras);;6-1

3. A Good Chance A (Tr Tetrick);;3-1

4. Secret Threat (Da Miller);;4-1

5. Brilliant Strike N (Ri Plano);;5-1

6. Oberlin (Pe Wrenn);;7-2

3rd BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace

1. Pirate Hanover (An McCarthy);;9-2

2. Southwind Gendry (Ya Gingras);;8-5

3. Captains Place (Ty Smith);;20-1

4. Caviart Lotus (Ti Tetrick);;8-1

5. Literl Lad Hanover (Ma Kakaley);;12-1

6. Jk Going West (Le Miller);;4-1

7. Exploit (Jo Bongiorno);;12-1

8. Brookview Bullet (Tr Tetrick);;6-1

4th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace

1. Fire Start Hanover (De Dunn);;5-2

2. Caviart Audrey (Ya Gingras);;3-1

3. Somethingbeautiful (Ti Tetrick);;2-1

4. Paulas Bet Hanover (Ma Kakaley);;12-1

5. Making Waves (Sc Zeron);;4-1

6. Odds On Whitney (An McCarthy);;10-1

7. Continualou (Da Miller);;20-1

5th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace

1. Marsala Hanover (Sc Zeron);;12-1

2. Notorious Pink (Ti Tetrick);;7-2

3. Jk Alwaysbalady (Ya Gingras);;8-1

4. Scarlett Hanover (Ma Kakaley);;5-2

5. Nashville Elgenna (Jo Bongiorno);;9-2

6. Blue Diamond Eyes (Da Miller);;2-1

7. Thebeachiscalling (An McCarthy);;12-1

6th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace

1. Highlandbeachsbest (Ti Tetrick);;9-2

2. Bayfield Beach (Tr Tetrick);;10-1

3. Lou's Pearlman (Ma Kakaley);;8-1

4. Perfect Sting (Da Miller);;7-5

5. Abuckabett Hanover (An McCarthy);;7-2

6. Always A Miki (De Dunn);;15-1

7. Summa Cum Laude (Ya Gingras);;8-1

8. Southwind Petyr (Br Sears);;12-1

7th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot

1. On A Streak (Bo McClure);;5-1

2. Cricket Fashion (De Dunn);;9-2

3. Moonstone S (Br Sears);;8-1

4. Brookview Bolt (Da Miller);;6-1

5. Cuatro De Julio (Lo Baudron);;3-1

6. Delayed Hanover (Ya Gingras);;7-2

7. In Range (Ti Tetrick);;4-1

8th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot

1. Muscle Dynasty (Sc Zeron);;15-1

2. Capstone (Ya Gingras);;12-1

3. Zenith Stride (Br Sears);;12-1

4. Venerate (An Miller);;7-2

5. Dancinginthedark M (Ti Tetrick);;4-1

6. Captain Corey (Ak Svanstedt);;4-5

7. Take All Comers (Da Miller);;6-1

9th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot

1. You Ato Dream (Je Gregory);;5-1

2. Donna Soprano (Bo McClure);;2-1

3. Splash Blue Chip (Ak Svanstedt);;10-1

4. Ima Diamond Babe (Ja Yoder);;15-1

5. Iteration (Br Sears);;9-5

6. Mazzarati (Ti Tetrick);;15-1

7. Beautiful Game (Da Miller);;6-1

8. Gotta Believe (An Miller);;15-1

10th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace

1. Pettycoat Business (Tr Tetrick); 20-1

2. Drama Act (Ma Kakaley); 20-1

3. Reflect With Me (An McCarthy); 6-1

4. Peaky Sneaky (Ya Gingras); 7-2

5. Rocknificent (Sc Zeron); 5-1

6. Party Girl Hill (De Dunn); 1-5

11th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot

1. Hypnotic Am (Br Sears); 3-1

2. Fashion Charmer (Ma Kakaley); 15-1

3. Spoiled Princess (De Dunn); 9-2

4. Rock Swan (Tr Tetrick); 10-1

5. Sister Sledge (Da Miller); 6-1

6. Sorella (Ya Gingras); 5-2

7. May Baby (Ja Yoder); 7-2

8. Tricky Sister (Ti Tetrick); 30-1

12th BrCrown-E $25,000 Pace

1. Lady Lou (Jo Bongiorno); 15-1

2. Lyons Sentinel (Ti Tetrick); 2-1

3. New Year (De Dunn); 9-2

4. Baby Your The Best (Da Miller); 8-1

5. Hen Party (An McCarthy); 6-1

6. Jk First Lady (Ya Gingras); 5-2

7. Priceless (An Miller); 5-1

13th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot

1. Big City Pearl (Ve Yoder); 15-1

2. Lady Chaos (Da Miller); 6-1

3. Hello I Love You (Jo Bongiorno); 5-1

4. Swift Swanda (Tr Tetrick); 9-2

5. Presto (Ya Gingras); 4-1

6. May Karp (De Dunn); 8-1

7. Pub Crawl (An Miller); 20-1

8. Flawless Country (Ak Svanstedt); 5-2

9. Chablis (An McCarthy); 20-1

14th BrCrown-E $25,000 Trot

1. Whose Blues (Bo McClure); 12-1

2. Caviart Eva (De Dunn); 5-1

3. Ab'sattitudexpress (Br Sears); 10-1

4. Next Level Stuff (Ti Tetrick); 2-1

5. Crucial (Da Miller); 6-1

6. Ms Savannah Belle (Jo Bongiorno); 9-2

7. Love A Good Story (An Miller); 5-2

15th nw10500L4 $12,500 Pace

1. Hesa Kingslayer N (Ti Tetrick); 15-1

2. Snowmoon (Ty Smith); 8-1

3. Groovy Joe (De Dunn); 9-2

4. Fan Of Terror (Da Miller); 7-2

5. Best In Show (Sc Zeron); 3-1

6. Maximus (Ya Gingras); 8-1

7. Uncmprmising Z Tam (Jo De Long); 15-1

8. Boiling Oar (Sa Widger); 10-1

9. Never Say Never N (Mi Oosting); 15-1

10. Saloon Passage N (Tr Tetrick); 6-1

