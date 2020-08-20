Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Aug 20, 2020
1st - $8,000 Pace 1:54.2
5-Ahoy (Tr Tetrick);15.00;11.20;3.00
6-Keep's Classy (An Shetler);;12.40;3.60
7-Odds On Buckeyes (Pe Wrenn);;;2.10
EXACTA (5-6) $56.60, TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $36.75, SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-8) $36.24
Scratched: Messin With Melesa
2nd - $9,000 Pace 1:53.2
5-Never Easy Z Tam (Jo Putnam);20.20;7.40;4.60
7-Brother Dick (Sa Widger);;3.60;2.40
1-Tabooma (Ty Smith);;;2.20
EXACTA (5-7) $95.80, TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $71.60, SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-2) $39.55, DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $224.80
Scratched: Play Me Rock
3rd - $11,000 Pace 1:52.1
2-Star Island (Br Bates);6.00;3.20;2.60
7-Fox Valley Hustler (Sa Widger);;3.20;2.80
8-Leon David (Pe Wrenn);;;5.40
EXACTA (2-7) $18.40, TRIFECTA (2-7-8) $65.30
Scratched: Rockinsweetvictory
4th - $7,500 Pace 1:51.3
5-Alwysasweetvictory (Sa Widger);4.80;3.80;2.60
4-Cuzberttoldmeso (Br Bates);;26.60;6.60
9-Steppin Hurry (Le Miller);;;3.20
2-Always A Vavoom (Jo De Long);;;2.80
EXACTA (5-4) $91.20, TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $78.45, TRIFECTA (5-4-9) $47.95, SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-9) $52.60, SUPERFECTA (5-4-9-2) $51.90
5th - $9,500 Pace 1:52.1
2-Saint Albray (Tr Tetrick);5.20;3.00;2.60
5-Stay Gold (Ja Brewer);;3.60;2.60
3-Mamama Moonshine (Le Miller);;;3.00
EXACTA (2-5) $19.60, TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $17.35, SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-1) $15.10
6th - $8,000 Pace 1:54.2
9-Rockinsomewhere (Sa Widger);54.20;17.80;6.80
5-Readyfortheladys (Br Bates);;5.20;2.80
2-Fox Valley Sampson (Tr Tetrick);;;3.00
EXACTA (9-5) $183.80, TRIFECTA (9-5-2) $169.30, SUPERFECTA (9-5-2-10) $121.38, PICK 3 (5/2/9) $69.05, PICK 4 (2/5/2/9(4OF4)) $245.35
7th - $31,000 Trot 1:54.1
6-Flagman (Ri Plano);17.20;4.00;6.40
3-Dude Included (Jo De Long);;2.20;2.10
1-Speed Ball Swagger (Le Miller);;;3.80
EXACTA (6-3) $63.60, TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $87.10, SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-4) $27.35
