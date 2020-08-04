Hoosier Park Results

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

1st - $5,500 Pace 1:54.3

9-Onthegate Z Tam (Jo De Long)`8.00`3.40`3.00

5-Pure Image (Jo Putnam)``2.40`2.20

7-Sparklinlikeitis (Da Shetler Jr)```3.00

EXACTA (9-5) $15.80; TRIFECTA (9-5-7) $16.95; SUPERFECTA (9-5-7-3) $66.89

Scratched: Brooklets Dottie

2nd - $4,500 Pace 1:55.2

7-Father Fred (Le Miller)`2.20`2.10`2.10

5-Frontier Rocknbeat (Al Miller)``8.20`3.60

4-Spc Ryan P Jayne (Jo Putnam)```7.20

EXACTA (7-5) $11.00; TRIFECTA (7-5-4) $14.05; SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-1) $6.55; DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $8.20

Scratched: Brooklets Beartrap

3rd - $4,500 Pace 1:53.4

4-Allspeedallthetime (Ro Leonard)`8.80`4.00`3.40

5-Well Wishers (Sa Widger)``2.80`2.60

10-Analyze (Jo De Long)```8.00

EXACTA (4-5) $21.60; TRIFECTA (4-5-10) $64.95; SUPERFECTA (4-5-10-1) $53.02

4th - $11,000 Trot 1:58.0

6-Skyway Genna (Tr Tetrick)`7.20`3.60`2.40

1-Alloutaflight (Pe Wrenn)``3.20`2.40

2-Woodside Emileah (Ro Taylor)```3.00

EXACTA (6-1) $15.80; TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $14.10; SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-3) $5.73

5th - $29,500 Pace 1:51.4

8-Virgo (Tr Tetrick)`4.80`2.60`2.20

1-Jk Going West (Le Miller)``3.40`2.40

7-Madelines Blk Jack (Ri Macomber Jr)```2.40

EXACTA (8-1) $13.80; TRIFECTA (8-1-7) $7.20; SUPERFECTA (8-1-7-6) $8.91

Scratched: Nick's Monster

6th - $5,500 Trot 1:57.0

4-Starlit Thiswanday (Ja Cross)`3.60`3.00`2.10

8-Captain Ted (Ro Taylor)``9.60`7.60

6-Muscular Superstar (Jo Ross)```4.80

EXACTA (4-8) $37.00; TRIFECTA (4-8-6) $73.60; SUPERFECTA (4-8-6-2) $54.83; PICK 3 (6/3,8/4) $15.80; PICK 4 (4/6/3,8/4(4OF4)) $73.60

7th - $5,500 Pace 1:51.4

3-A Remarkable Life (Ja Seekman)`39.00`14.40`4.60

4-Rockinscience (Br Bates)``5.20`2.60

5-Riggins Art (Jo De Long)```2.20

EXACTA (3-4) $176.20; TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $128.80; SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-1) $143.91

Scratched: Sunset Secret

