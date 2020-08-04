Hoosier Park Results
Tuesday Aug 04, 2020
1st - $5,500 Pace 1:54.3
9-Onthegate Z Tam (Jo De Long)`8.00`3.40`3.00
5-Pure Image (Jo Putnam)``2.40`2.20
7-Sparklinlikeitis (Da Shetler Jr)```3.00
EXACTA (9-5) $15.80; TRIFECTA (9-5-7) $16.95; SUPERFECTA (9-5-7-3) $66.89
Scratched: Brooklets Dottie
2nd - $4,500 Pace 1:55.2
7-Father Fred (Le Miller)`2.20`2.10`2.10
5-Frontier Rocknbeat (Al Miller)``8.20`3.60
4-Spc Ryan P Jayne (Jo Putnam)```7.20
EXACTA (7-5) $11.00; TRIFECTA (7-5-4) $14.05; SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-1) $6.55; DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $8.20
Scratched: Brooklets Beartrap
3rd - $4,500 Pace 1:53.4
4-Allspeedallthetime (Ro Leonard)`8.80`4.00`3.40
5-Well Wishers (Sa Widger)``2.80`2.60
10-Analyze (Jo De Long)```8.00
EXACTA (4-5) $21.60; TRIFECTA (4-5-10) $64.95; SUPERFECTA (4-5-10-1) $53.02
4th - $11,000 Trot 1:58.0
6-Skyway Genna (Tr Tetrick)`7.20`3.60`2.40
1-Alloutaflight (Pe Wrenn)``3.20`2.40
2-Woodside Emileah (Ro Taylor)```3.00
EXACTA (6-1) $15.80; TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $14.10; SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-3) $5.73
5th - $29,500 Pace 1:51.4
8-Virgo (Tr Tetrick)`4.80`2.60`2.20
1-Jk Going West (Le Miller)``3.40`2.40
7-Madelines Blk Jack (Ri Macomber Jr)```2.40
EXACTA (8-1) $13.80; TRIFECTA (8-1-7) $7.20; SUPERFECTA (8-1-7-6) $8.91
Scratched: Nick's Monster
6th - $5,500 Trot 1:57.0
4-Starlit Thiswanday (Ja Cross)`3.60`3.00`2.10
8-Captain Ted (Ro Taylor)``9.60`7.60
6-Muscular Superstar (Jo Ross)```4.80
EXACTA (4-8) $37.00; TRIFECTA (4-8-6) $73.60; SUPERFECTA (4-8-6-2) $54.83; PICK 3 (6/3,8/4) $15.80; PICK 4 (4/6/3,8/4(4OF4)) $73.60
7th - $5,500 Pace 1:51.4
3-A Remarkable Life (Ja Seekman)`39.00`14.40`4.60
4-Rockinscience (Br Bates)``5.20`2.60
5-Riggins Art (Jo De Long)```2.20
EXACTA (3-4) $176.20; TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $128.80; SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-1) $143.91
Scratched: Sunset Secret
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.