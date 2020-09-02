Hoosier Park Results
Wednesday Sep 02, 2020
1st - $11,000 Trot 1:58.2
7-Swanofagun (Tr Tetrick);4.90;3.00;2.20
6-No Lingering (Ri Macomber Jr);;4.00;2.80
4-Sunset Jesse (Jo Putnam);3.40
EXACTA (7-6) $13.00, TRIFECTA (7-6-4) $14.65, SUPERFECTA (7-6-4-3) $10.10
2nd - $6,500 Pace 1:53.4
7-Smilenmyles (Ma Krueger);10.60;2.60;2.80
2-Cuzberttoldmeso (Br Bates);;2.40;2.10
1-Ole Beachnut (An Shetler);;;4.00
EXACTA (7-2) $17.40, TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $28.50, SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-4) $16.96, DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $21.20
Scratched: Gertie's Gordy
3rd - $5,000 Pace 1:56.0
1-Just Playing (La Plank);13.00;7.20;6.00
3-Wonder Of Love (Ri Macomber Jr);;10.00;4.40
2-Reverend Scott (Br Bates);;;2.60
EXACTA (1-3) $90.00, TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $90.75, SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-9) $282.69
4th - $6,500 Trot 1:57.4
4-Jimmy Larente (Jo Putnam);6.00;4.40;3.20
1-Starlit Thiswanday (Ja Cross);;4.20;3.60
7-Slingshot Sally (Br Bates);;;2.60
EXACTA (4-1) $21.20, TRIFECTA (4-1-7) $20.10, SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-5) $23.92
Scratched: Body Slam
5th - $11,000 Trot 1:58.4
3-D Swan On Call (Ri Macomber Jr);4.00;2.60;2.60
2-Pilgrims Image (Mi Oosting);;8.00;4.80
1-Some Yayhoo (Ja Yoder);;;5.40
EXACTA (3-2) $33.40, TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $27.15, SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-5) $14.79
Scratched: Wild Jailhouse
6th - $7,000 Pace 1:56.0
1-Pro Time (Br Bates);8.00;6.00;5.80
6-Skyway Apache (Ma Rheinheimer);;25.60;18.40
9-Frontier Metis (Jo Putnam);;;9.20
EXACTA (1-6) $126.80, TRIFECTA (1-6-9) $574.75, SUPERFECTA (1-6-9-10) $376.73, PICK 3 (3,4/3,4/1) $31.95, PICK 4 (1/3,4/3,4/1(4OF4)) $111.00
7th - $32,000 Trot 1:53.0
5-May Baby (Ja Yoder);2.10;2.10;2.10
4-Skyway Tinacious (Pe Wrenn);;3.80;2.40
6-Woodside Datendiva (Tr Tetrick);;;3.00
EXACTA (5-4) $6.20, TRIFECTA (5-4-6) $6.80, SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-3) $10.34
Scratched: Givemeonemoretry
8th - $32,500 Trot 1:54.4
1-Rock Swan (Tr Tetrick);2.10;2.10;2.10
4-Queen Margherita (Ja Yoder);;8.20;4.00
5-Swan Beauty (Le Miller);;;2.40
EXACTA (1-4) $10.20, TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $9.15, SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-3) $18.35
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.