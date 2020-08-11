Hoosier Park Results
Tuesday Aug 11, 2020
1st - $8,000 Trot 1:58.1
7-Cindy The Great (Jo De Long);6.60;4.20;4.80
5-Miss Indiana (Le Miller);;4.20;4.40
8-Justa Hintof Spice (Tr Tetrick);;;18.80
EXACTA (7-5) $22.80, TRIFECTA (7-5-8) $95.80, SUPERFECTA (7-5-8-3) $96.99
2nd - $14,000 Pace 1:49.3
5-Venom (Tr Tetrick);5.80;3.80;2.60
1-Oberlin (Pe Wrenn);;10.40;4.00
3-Big Sky Hanover (Jo De Long);;;3.60
EXACTA (5-1) $72.00, TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $73.85, SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-6) $40.66, DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $16.40
3rd - $7,000 Pace 1:54.0
3-Lady In Fashion (Jo Putnam);8.20;5.40;2.80
1-Lovely Lady May (Mi Oosting);;15.00;7.60
2-Payroll Protection (Ja Cross);;;6.40
EXACTA (3-1) $112.20, TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $128.25, SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4) $73.18
Scratched: Jk's Shining Star
4th - $5,500 Trot 1:58.2
3-Muscular Superstar (Jo Ross);13.80;4.80;3.80
1-Payton's A Cane (Tr Tetrick);;3.00;2.60
4-You Wish (Br Bates);;;2.60
EXACTA (3-1) $50.00, TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $73.95, SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-10) $74.27
Scratched: Swanderful Bistdu
5th - $4,500 Pace 1:53.0
2-Allspeedallthetime (Ro Leonard);4.20;3.00;2.20
3-Demi Ivy (Mi Oosting);;9.40;5.00
5-Machet Time (Jo De Long);;;4.80
EXACTA (2-3) $35.60, TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $34.30, SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-8) $21.79
6th - $6,500 Pace 1:53.0
2-Eeyore (Tr Tetrick);4.80;3.00;2.40
1-Candys Image Rocks (Mi Oosting);;2.60;2.60
5-Townline Flight (Jo De Long);;;3.20
EXACTA (2-1) $12.40, TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $15.10, SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-4) $9.79, PICK 3 (3/2/2) $26.95, PICK 4 (3/3/2/2(4OF4)) $98.15
7th - $4,500 Pace 1:55.2
5-Lazy Jane (Br Bates);5.40;4.00;2.80
10-Moose Is Loose (Jo De Long);;4.60;4.20
7-Bludhaven (Ch Conrad);;;3.40
EXACTA (5-10) $26.60, TRIFECTA (5-10-7) $31.35, SUPERFECTA (5-10-7-3) $47.37
8th - $8,000 Trot 1:58.1
3-Shirley Goodness (Pe Wrenn);3.80;3.00;2.10
1-Heres Devotion (Do Rideout);;8.40;4.00
4-Mocha Swirl (Le Miller);;;2.20
EXACTA (3-1) $49.20, TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $37.00, SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6) $21.59
Scratched: Voluptuous Swan
