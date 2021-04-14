Hoosier Park Results
Wednesday Apr 14, 2021
1st - $9,000 Trot 1:56.4
3-Swan Diego (Le Miller);5.00;3.40;3.20
1-Fearless Tom (Tr Tetrick);;3.60;3.00
5-Major Hooligan (Do Eash);;;2.60
EXACTA (3-1) $20.00, TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $23.35, SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-7) $41.10
2nd - $6,500 Pace 1:52.4
2-My House (Sa Widger);2.60;2.10;2.10
1-Sun Chip (Ri Macomber Jr);;2.80;2.10
3-Light Up The Park (Mi Oosting);;;2.10
EXACTA (2-1) $5.20, TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $6.85, SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-5) $4.94, DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $9.60
3rd - $5,500 Trot 1:59.4
8-Swan's Maid (Jo Putnam);5.60;3.60;3.60
4-Merciimeme (Da Hiteman);;4.40;3.00
5-Boom Pow (Ch Conrad);;;7.40
EXACTA (8-4) $31.60, TRIFECTA (8-4-5) $81.75, SUPERFECTA (8-4-5-10) $305.04
4th - $5,500 Pace 1:54.3
4-Go Sparky Go (Jo Putnam);8.20;2.60;2.10
2-Skipping Stone (Tr Tetrick);;2.10;2.10
5-Tellitlikelynn (Ja Yoder);;;2.60
EXACTA (4-2) $17.40, TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $19.20, SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-7) $25.46, PICK 3 (2/8/4) $12.20
5th - $9,000 Trot 1:55.4
7-Southwind Caeser (Jo De Long);8.00;4.60;3.20
6-Swan Fashion (Tr Tetrick);;2.60;2.60
5-Onemoreswan (Do Eash);;;3.80
EXACTA (7-6) $23.00, TRIFECTA (7-6-5) $34.60, SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-4) $35.46, PICK 5 (3/2/8/4/7(5OF5)) $302.55
Scratched: Joe Joe Joe
6th - $6,500 Pace 1:57.0
8-Joe Domino (Mi Oosting);5.00;3.60;2.80
3-Jack Wacker (Ch Conrad);;4.00;3.00
4-Ten Chances (Br Bates);;;2.60
EXACTA (8-3) $17.40, TRIFECTA (8-3-4) $13.40, SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-1) $14.82, PICK 4 (8/4/7/8(4OF4)) $148.25
