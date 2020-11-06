Hoosier Park Results
Friday Nov 06, 2020
1st - $21,750 Pace 1:49.4
2-Rockinsweetvictory (Jo De Long);46.00;10.00;5.00
4-Frankiepark (Ri Macomber Jr);;3.80;2.80
1-Odds On Brexit (Pe Wrenn);;;3.40
EXACTA (2-4) $146.00, TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $147.80, SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-10) $1,499.09
2nd - $20,750 Pace 1:50.1
1-Family Recipe (Le Miller);5.80;2.80;2.10
6-Crook Boyzz (Br Bates);;3.00;2.10
5-He'zzz A Wise Sky (Ky Husted);;;2.20
EXACTA (1-6) $20.80, TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $15.30, SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-3) $10.76, DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $189.80
3rd - $24,500 Pace 1:51.4
6-Tellitsassymae (Ya Gingras);19.00;9.80;7.20
1-It's Time For Fun (Ky Wilfong);;14.60;7.60
7-She'sgotitgoingon (Ch Page);;;3.20
EXACTA (6-1) $259.60, TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $252.80, SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-3) $486.07
4th - $140,000 Trot 1:53.0
6-Play Trix On Me (Jo Bongiorno);8.40;3.80;3.20
2-It's Academic (Ch Page);;3.80;2.40
5-Ready For Moni (Ya Gingras);;;3.00
EXACTA (6-2) $43.00, TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $36.15, SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-3) $40.20
Scratched: Emma Town Bud
5th - $22,000 Pace 1:50.0
4-Fan Of Terror (De Dunn);3.00;2.40;2.80
3-The Thunder Rolls (Jo Putnam);;6.00;5.80
1-Roan Color (Jo De Long);;;12.20
EXACTA (4-3) $24.60, TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $63.15, SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-5) $52.84
6th - $100,000 Pace 1:49.1
5-Jk First Lady (De Dunn);5.60;2.60;2.20
3-Peaky Sneaky (Ya Gingras);;2.10;2.10
1-Hen Party (Br Sears);;;3.60
EXACTA (5-3) $7.80, TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $6.45, SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-8) $7.76, PICK 3 (6/4/5) $11.30, PICK 4 (6/6/4/5(4OF4)) $120.30
7th - $19,500 Pace 1:49.3
5-Tivo Hanover (Br Bates);14.40;5.00;2.80
8-Tellmeaboutit (Pe Wrenn);;2.80;2.40
4-Fox Valley Gemini (Ca Leonard);;;4.00
EXACTA (5-8) $37.20, TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $38.05, SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-7) $19.31
Scratched: Boiling Oar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.