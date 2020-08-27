Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Aug 27, 2020
1st - $9,500 Trot 1:54.1
7-Timon As (Pe Wrenn);4.40;3.40;3.40
8-Theraputic (Tr Tetrick);;3.80;2.40
2-Always Be With You (Mi Oosting);;;2.20
EXACTA (7-8) $16.80, TRIFECTA (7-8-2) $10.25, SUPERFECTA (7-8-2-6) $10.47
2nd - $7,500 Pace 1:52.2
8-Steppin Hurry (Le Miller);5.00;3.00;2.20
5-Rockinscience (Lu Plano);;9.60;5.00
4-Mrs Browns Boy (Sa Widger);;;3.00
EXACTA (8-5) $64.80, TRIFECTA (8-5-4) $95.40, SUPERFECTA (8-5-4-1) $48.06, DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $27.00
3rd - $11,000 Pace 1:53.1
8-T's Raider Ii (Tr Tetrick);13.20;5.00;4.80
10-Shark Snare (Br Bates);;15.60;8.20
2-Rockinsomewhere (Sa Widger);;;4.80
EXACTA (8-10) $188.20, TRIFECTA (8-10-2) $318.15
4th - $5,000 Pace 1:52.4
2-Karefree Kara (Tr Tetrick);3.20;2.40;2.10
6-The Empiressister N (Br Bates);;4.60;3.40
9-Allspeedallthetime (Ro Leonard);;;3.00
EXACTA (2-6) $15.60, TRIFECTA (2-6-9) $21.30, SUPERFECTA (2-6-9-4) $18.65
5th - $9,000 Pace 1:51.3
5-Townline Big Rigs (Le Miller);3.80;2.40;2.20
2-Royal Rocks (Tr Tetrick);;2.60;2.40
7-Caribbean King (Ro Leonard);;;2.80
EXACTA (5-2) $10.80, TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $24.70, SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-8) $20.77
6th - $7,500 Pace 1:54.0
4-Always Soggy (Tr Tetrick);3.40;2.80;2.40
9-I Like Your Tailor (Pe Wrenn);;6.20;3.40
2-Hired Luck (Jo De Long);;;6.00
EXACTA (4-9) $20.40, TRIFECTA (4-9-2) $40.25, SUPERFECTA (4-9-2-3) $57.02, PICK 3 (2/5/4) $3.65, PICK 4 (8/2/5/4(4OF4)) $25.40
7th - $11,000 Pace 1:54.2
6-Something To Me (Tr Tetrick);32.00;12.20;8.60
2-Brilliant Beauty (Le Miller);;11.00;6.20
1-Sweet Sinsation (Jo De Long);;;9.40
EXACTA (6-2) $410.40, TRIFECTA (6-2-1) $524.05, SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-7) $836.85
