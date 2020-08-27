Hoosier Park Results

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

1st - $9,500 Trot 1:54.1

7-Timon As (Pe Wrenn);4.40;3.40;3.40

8-Theraputic (Tr Tetrick);;3.80;2.40

2-Always Be With You (Mi Oosting);;;2.20

EXACTA (7-8) $16.80, TRIFECTA (7-8-2) $10.25, SUPERFECTA (7-8-2-6) $10.47

2nd - $7,500 Pace 1:52.2

8-Steppin Hurry (Le Miller);5.00;3.00;2.20

5-Rockinscience (Lu Plano);;9.60;5.00

4-Mrs Browns Boy (Sa Widger);;;3.00

EXACTA (8-5) $64.80, TRIFECTA (8-5-4) $95.40, SUPERFECTA (8-5-4-1) $48.06, DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $27.00

3rd - $11,000 Pace 1:53.1

8-T's Raider Ii (Tr Tetrick);13.20;5.00;4.80

10-Shark Snare (Br Bates);;15.60;8.20

2-Rockinsomewhere (Sa Widger);;;4.80

EXACTA (8-10) $188.20, TRIFECTA (8-10-2) $318.15

4th - $5,000 Pace 1:52.4

2-Karefree Kara (Tr Tetrick);3.20;2.40;2.10

6-The Empiressister N (Br Bates);;4.60;3.40

9-Allspeedallthetime (Ro Leonard);;;3.00

EXACTA (2-6) $15.60, TRIFECTA (2-6-9) $21.30, SUPERFECTA (2-6-9-4) $18.65

5th - $9,000 Pace 1:51.3

5-Townline Big Rigs (Le Miller);3.80;2.40;2.20

2-Royal Rocks (Tr Tetrick);;2.60;2.40

7-Caribbean King (Ro Leonard);;;2.80

EXACTA (5-2) $10.80, TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $24.70, SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-8) $20.77

6th - $7,500 Pace 1:54.0

4-Always Soggy (Tr Tetrick);3.40;2.80;2.40

9-I Like Your Tailor (Pe Wrenn);;6.20;3.40

2-Hired Luck (Jo De Long);;;6.00

EXACTA (4-9) $20.40, TRIFECTA (4-9-2) $40.25, SUPERFECTA (4-9-2-3) $57.02, PICK 3 (2/5/4) $3.65, PICK 4 (8/2/5/4(4OF4)) $25.40

7th - $11,000 Pace 1:54.2

6-Something To Me (Tr Tetrick);32.00;12.20;8.60

2-Brilliant Beauty (Le Miller);;11.00;6.20

1-Sweet Sinsation (Jo De Long);;;9.40

EXACTA (6-2) $410.40, TRIFECTA (6-2-1) $524.05, SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-7) $836.85

