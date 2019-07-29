ANDERSON — Organizers of the Out of the Darkness walk say it’s more important than ever to focus on mental health as U.S. suicide rates rise to the highest level since World War II.
“Since our numbers went up this year, we have got to double our efforts,” said Skip Ockomon, the Anderson event’s founder and organizer. “It seems like the world is changing and we are getting much higher numbers in the 15 to 34 years category.”
In 2017, 14 out of every 100,000 Americans died by suicide, according to a new analysis released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. That’s a 33% increase since 1999, and the highest age-adjusted suicide rate recorded in the U.S. since 1942.
Youth suicides, children between ages 10 and 14, rose more rapidly than any other age group.
A separate research letter published June 18 in JAMA found that youth suicide rates are at their highest point since at least 2000.
Despite the discouraging numbers, Ockomon said he’s seen progress in the community after the two previous events.
Last year more than 400 walkers took part in the Out of the Darkness walk and raised more than $20,000 to fund SafeTALK classes in schools and the community.
SafeTALK is a half-day alertness training that prepares anyone 15 or older, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper, according to the organization’s website.
“If all of us back down now it’s not going to help things, they will get much worse,” he said. “It’s something I see almost every week at my job (as a firefighter).”
For Ockomon, the walk is about more than just raising awareness — it’s about making sure friends and family members have the tools to talk with people they might know who are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts before they take their own life.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' National Strategy for Suicide Prevention says the majority of suicide deaths can be stopped before it's too late. According to the agency, nine out of 10 suicides are preventable if warning signs such as talking about a specific suicide plan, losing interest in things or acting irritable or agitated, are recognized.
Though the walk is still more than a month away, set for Sept. 7, there’s plenty of work needed before and on the day of.
“We need help setting up signs, getting the word out and to help set up crosses and for greeters as well,” Ockomon said.
The event also needs more donors to help reach the goal of $50,000. So far the Anderson Out of the Darkness walk has raised $11,700.
“While the biggest thing is awareness, we also have to be able to pay for everything,” Ockomon said. “And anything left over after that goes toward the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.”
Anyone looking to donate can do so at afsp.org/anderson. Volunteers can contact Ockomon at 765-425-1936 or Kim Vermillion at 765-551-2216 or email skip.afsp@gmail.com.
