FAIRMOUNT—Tanner Brooks continued his record-breaking season with another 200-plus yard rushing effort and five touchdowns as Madison-Grant routed North Miami 41-23 in the first round of Class 1A Sectional 44.
Coming off a 385-yard, seven-touchdown performance in the regular-season finale, Brooks rushed 20 times for 227 yards and five more scores. In the process, he passed Neil Stevens’ record of 1,932 yards rushing in a season back in 2010 and also eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for the season. He now has 32 total touchdowns this season, also a new school record, passing Cedric Pressley who scored 28 times back in 2011.
The Argylls will travel to Northfield (5-5) for next week’s sectional semifinal after the Norsemen won at Southern Wells 44-0 on Friday night.
Brooks opened the scoring with a 3-yard run on the Argylls’ first possession and added scoring runs of 24, 1, 40 and 48 yards the remainder of the game.
After taking a 14-9 lead into halftime, Madison-Grant (8-2) outscored North Miami (4-6) 27-6 in the third quarter.
Maverick Miller added a 6-yard scoring run for the Argylls in the third quarter to give M-G its biggest lead of the night at 35-9.
Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin
LAPEL 49, WINCHESTER 19
LAPEL — Lapel cruised into the second round of sectional play, dominating Winchester.
The Bulldogs (5-5), after a back-and-forth first quarter, pulled away with a bruising running game. Tyler Dollar and Rylie Hudson broke tackles and burst through huge holes opened by the Lapel offensive line.
Dollar had three touchdowns, all in the first half. Hudson only carried the ball twice in the first half, but both times finished in the end zone, and he added a third TD in the second half.
Dollar finished with 153 yards rushing, and Hudson 90.
Phil Beebe, For The Herald Bulletin
SHENANDOAH 41, CARDINAL RITTER 0
MIDDLETOWN – Mayson Lewis scored three touchdowns, and the Raiders won for the third straight outing and the fifth time in the past six games.
Haygen Tomlinson, Evan Fries and Carson Brookbank also found the end zone for Shenandoah.
Cardinal Ritter ended its season at 1-8.
Shenandoah (6-4) faces the Heritage Christian-Northeastern winner in next week’s semifinals.
ALEXANDRIA 48, ELWOOD 8
ALEXANDRIA – Carson Cuneo scored four touchdowns and Abram May added a pair of scores as the Tigers put up their highest point total since upsetting Eastbrook 49-33 on Sept. 16.
Elwood’s lone touchdown came on a 57-yard reception by Alex Munoz, who also scored the 2-point conversion. The Panthers season ended at 0-10.
Alexandria (6-4) travels to Eastbrook for the semifinals next week.
GREENFIELD-CENTRAL 34, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 28
GREENFIELD – Isaac Wilson rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and was 14-of-15 passing for 126 yards and another score.
Nick Trout also returned a fumble 33 yards for an Arabians touchdown, and Reese Reddington had a 4-yard touchdown reception.
Greenfield-Central (7-3), which trailed 28-21 entering the final period, travels to New Palestine in next week’s semifinals.
Pendleton Heights’ season ended at 5-5.
EASTBROOK 49, FRANKTON 28
FRANKTON – Gage Rastetter scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brady Carmack in the first half, but the Eagles trailed 42-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Eastbrook (7-3) will host Alexandria in another regular-season rematch next week.
Frankton’s season ends at 3-7.