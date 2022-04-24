Each week, we bring readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Bradyn Douglas, Tyler Bates and Gage Rastetter drove in two runs each as Frankton defeated Tipton 11-1 in six innings.
Jaleigh Crawford drove in three runs and Kaylee Guillemette added a pair of RBI in support of the two-hit, 12-strikeout pitching of Alivia Boston, and Elwood scored an 11-0 win over Sheridan.
Shameel Clervrain was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored as Liberty Christian outscored Christel House 14-6.
TUESDAY
Sam Denny earned medalist honors with a 38 as Pendleton Heights defeated Mount Vernon 164-175.
Pendleton Heights scored four runs in the fourth and four more in the seventh inning in a 13-4 win over Shelbyville. Nate Gilmet homered, Clayton Turner doubled and each drove in three runs while Caleb Frakes tripled and doubled as part of a 3-for-4 day with four runs scored.
Kaylin Nolen allowed just one hit and struck out 13 and Lydia Schwagmeier homered and drove in three runs as Shenandoah blanked Randolph Southern 10-0 in five innings.
Autumn Coon and Jada Bliss combined on a one-hitter for Anderson in a 4-2 win at Alexandria.
Jordan Tracy pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs to lead Lapel to a 7-3 win over Mississinewa.
WEDNESDAY
Gabe McGuire homered as part of an 11-hit Alexandria attack as the Tigers won 12-6 over Knightstown.
Will Retherford was medalist for Elwood with a 39, but Alexandria won the team score 182-193 over the Panthers. Isaiah Fye led the Tigers with a round of 43.
Landen Mathes earned medalist with a 40 as Shenandoah set a new team-low score in a 163-211 win over Wes-Del.
Anderson opened its North Central Conference season with a 3-2 win over Richmond after sweeping the singles matches. Jamison Geoffreys won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Samim Thorns survived a three-set match at No. 2 singles.
Led by a 6-0, 6-0 win from Abby Cruser and a 6-0, 6-1 win by Jessica Thompson in the top two singles matches, the Arabians breezed past Shenandoah 5-0.
Kayla Muterspaugh doubled home the go-ahead run during a four-run seventh inning rally in a 6-3 Shenandoah win over Blackford.
Jilly Hilderbrand hit two home runs and Makena Alexander hit a three-run homer in Frankton’s 10-0 win over Anderson.
Caroline DeRolf was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Shelby Messer allowed five hits and one earned run as Pendleton Heights stopped Carmel 4-2.
THURSDAY
Ethan Colvin struck out 11 batters and surrendered five hits in a complete-game shutout, and Daleville snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over Randolph Southern.
Mason Richards drove in two runs, and Madison-Grant stole seven bases in a 9-3 win over Elwood. Colton Jetty was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Panthers.
Sam Barr drove in Bates with a walk-off eighth-inning single in Frankton’s 3-2 win over Blackford. Sam Dalton struck out 10 batters in seven innings for Frankton.
Katie Duncan drove in two runs and struck out eight batters over seven innings as M-G held off a late Elwood rally for a 3-2 win.
Alexander was 4-for-4 with two HR, a double and six RBI as Frankton routed Blackford 15-3 in five innings.
Tristen Dunn drove in three runs — including the game winner in the 10th inning — and Alexandria softball held off Eastbrook 12-11. Kendall Parker pitched all 10 innings for the Tigers, throwing 204 pitches and striking out 14 batters.
The Elwood tennis team scored a 4-1 win over Blackford behind singles wins from Kennedy Perrin and Kenzi Garringer.
Zach Neff was a four-time winner for the boys team as Daleville swept a track-and-field dual with Southern Wells. Neff took the 100, high jump, long jump and was part of the winning 400 relay team while Emily Simmons won the long jump, the 200 and was on the girls 1,600 relay team.
FRIDAY
Lauryn Williams delivered a walk-off one-out single as Frankton took a 10-inning 2-1 win over Shenandoah. The game featured a pitching duel between Nolen for the Raiders and Ady Coppess of the Eagles as the two combined for 19 1/3 innings pitched, 13 hits allowed, two earned runs and 20 strikeouts.
In its seventh match of the season, the Frankton tennis team delivered the first win for coach Stephan Hamaker, 5-0 over Madison-Grant. Lauryn Bates, Addie Brobston and Haylee Niccum posted straight-set singles wins.
SATURDAY
After an 8-2 win over Cathedral in the Carmel Softball Invitational opener Friday, the Arabians took two of their three Saturday matchups, beating Brownsburg 8-5 and Castle 13-1 before coming up a run short in a 3-2 loss to Avon. Bo Shelton hit a three-run HR against Brownsburg while Katelin Goodwin, Hailee Brunnemer and Brynn Libler drove in two runs each against Castle.
Valyn Pattengale hit three HRs — including a grand slam — and drove in nine runs as Daleville routed Randolph Southern 21-4.
Liberty Christian split a doubleheader, beating Traders Point 7-4 in Game 1 as Beckham Chappell struck out nine batters in a complete-game effort.
The Shenandoah baseball team split an unconventional doubleheader, defeating Knightstown 10-5 in the morning before losing 10-4 against Randolph Southern in the afternoon. Carson Brookbank pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, and Jobe Robinson hammered a three-run HR for the Raiders in the win over the Panthers.
Lapel placed third at the Eastbrook golf invitational with Tyler Lutz shooting an 88 to lead the Bulldogs. Owen Harpe and Retherford also shot 88s to lead the Tigers and Panthers, respectively, while Christian Knauer led Frankton with a 90.
Alexandria placed second behind 24th-ranked Oldenburg at the eight-team Richmond invitational. Kara Simison (No. 2 singles) and Emily Leever and Ally Honeycutt (No. 2 doubles) finished undefeated and placed first in their divisions.