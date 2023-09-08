PENDLETON — After dominating the turnover battle in the first half, twp special teams miscues in the second half cost Pendleton Heights its first loss of the season Friday, 43-38 to Class 4A No. 6 Greenfield-Central.
In the first half, the Arabians recorded four turnovers and converted all into points, but a pair of onside kick recoveries by the Cougars after intermission led to touchdowns — including the game winner in the fourth quarter.
After Keaton Jones scored to open the third quarter for Pendleton Heights (3-1, 1-1 Hoosier Heritage Conference), the Cougars answered with 27 straight points.
A planned onside kick recovery by the Cougars ignited the second-half comeback after quarterback Dallas Freeman scored his second 1-yard touchdown run. Freeman converted the turnover into a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kirk Knecht with 2:47 left, pulling the Cougars within 31-29.
The Arabians then turned the ball over on downs after three straight Isaac Wilson passes were dropped by his receivers.
Cooper Hinton gave the Cougars their first lead since 8-7 with a 4-yard run to make it 35-31 with 10 minutes left in the game.
Then, an attempted squib kick by G-C struck a PH player and was recovered by the Cougars. Jacob Hinton scored eight plays later from 12 yards out for a 43-31 Cougars lead.
The Arabians scored with 4:47 left when Wilson — after completing a 32-yard pass to Caden Sims on a third-and-15 — went in from a yard out.
But the Cougars ran out the clock after recovering the PH onside kick.
Pendleton Heights held a 24-16 lead at halftime after converting four Cougars’ turnovers into points.
Wilson scored from 5 yards out with 5:10 left in the first quarter after the offense was set up by a Nate Souders recovery of a muffed punt.
One interception by Clint Miller was converted into a Colton Frank to Caden Sims touchdown pass and another from Rylan Keesling translated into a 33-yard Dom Apo field goal.
In between, an Eli Arthur fumble recovery resulted in a Frank to Nate DeRolf touchdown pass for a 21-8 lead.
G-C opened the scoring on a 1-yard Freeman run and capped the first-half scoring when Freeman found Lane Wadle wide open in the end zone with 3.1 seconds left.
The Arabians will take on their next HHC obstacle next Friday on the road when they visit perennial conference powerhouse New Palestine.
Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin
EASTBROOK 28, FRANKTON 21
FRANKTON – Ethan Stansberry threw touchdown passes of 13 yards to Brady Carmack and 21 yards to Landon Johnson for the Eabgles but was injured on the latter play in the second quarter and taken from the field in an ambulance.
No further information was immediately available on his condition.
Crew Farrell scored on a 59-yard touchdown run with 3:27 remaining to cut the deficit to seven points, but the Panthers (3-1, 1-1 Central Indiana Conference) were able to run out the clock.
Frankton (2-2, 1-1) plays Mississinewa on Sept. 16 at Indiana Wesleyan at 1 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA 63, ELWOOD 0
ALEXANDRIA – Gast threw four touchdown passes, Carson Cuneo rushed for three scores and Kaed Abshire scored touchdowns on offense and defense for the Tigers.
Gabe McGuire was on the receiving end of two Gast touchdown passes, and Collin Johns and Abshire pulled in one each. Abshire also scored on a fumble recovery on defense.
AJ Granger’s rushing touchdown provided Alexandria’s final points in the third quarter.
Elwood (0-4, 0-2 CIC) faces Blackford on Sept. 16 at Indiana Wesleyan at 10 a.m. Alexandria (4-0, 2-0) meets Eastbrook on the same day and location at 7 p.m.
MADISON-GRANT 56, BLACKFORD 0
FAIRMOUNT – The Argylls scored 49 points in the first half and finished with their second shutout in three weeks.
The Bruins (0-4, 0-2 CIC) have been outscored 98-7 in conference play.
Madison-Grant (3-1, 1-1) plays Oak Hill on Sept. 16 at Indiana Wesleyan at 4 p.m.