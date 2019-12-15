ANDERSON – Several hundred people braved the cold to bring some holiday cheer to Anderson firefighter Brent Holland.
Complete with fire trucks from the Richland and Adams Township fire departments and live reindeer, people gathered at Holland’s house on Sunday to sing Christmas carols and bring holiday cheer to Holland and his family.
Holland, a member of the Anderson Fire Department for more than 20 years and a member of the Madison County Council, is battling a form of brain cancer.
The event was organized by Skip Ockomon, who said the idea started on Nov. 16 when his grandson was in an accident and had emergency surgery.
“Brent’s niece was there and we started talking about Brent and what we could do for him,” he said. “We had that one fundraiser and we wanted to build some memories for his family at Christmas. I got hold of Martha Green and it went from there. Through networking and when people heard the story they wanted to participate. There are a lot of good people in Anderson and Madison County.”
Tonya Holland said the family didn’t know this was taking place.
“I’m overwhelmed. This is amazing,” she said. “To see all these people here to support Brent. We’re so grateful and thankful for the community support.
Tonya said Ockomon had said he was bringing a meal and would return with a special guest and brought a few friends.
Standing in the doorway of his home, Brent Holland was wearing a Santa Claus hat with a wide grin on his face.
“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “We have reindeer. This is a great community.”
Gary Graham said didn’t know Holland but was there after hearing of the event from Green.
“Martha posted it on line, we stopped what we were doing and came out,” he said. “We were decorating our Christmas tree.”
Debbie Condon, president of the Anderson Fire Department Auxiliary said she thought the Holland family would be shocked.
“It warms my heart,” she said. “We tried to get the word out to a lot of people.”
Doug Stein, with Grace Baptist Church, brought a bus load of singers to the event.
Stein said he got a call from Ockomon and as the assistant chief at the Richland Township Fire Department would have trucks there.
“Our church has buses going all over town to sing to our shut-ins and I’ll divert one of our buses to come to this,” he said. “What a great occasion. What great community recognition.”
Kelly Nodotney was there for the Christmas spirit in the city of Anderson and for the joy of the season.
“I saw it on Martha Green’s Facebook page,” she said. “We’re here to support a fireman of our town.”
“It’s worth it,” Nodotney said of the cold temperatures. “You endure and move on. You’re here to show support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.