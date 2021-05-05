MAYSVILLE, Colo. — The husband of a woman who went missing last year on Mother’s Day near this mountain town was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of her murder.
After nearly a year of searching, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced Barry Morphew was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Suzanne Moorman Morphew, 49. He also was charged with tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.
Barry Morphew, 53, is being held in the Chaffee County Detention Facility.
“Today is not the day for celebration. Nor does it mark the end of this investigation,” Spezze said at a news conference.
He and Linda Stanley, who was sworn in as district attorney for Colorado’s 11th judicial district in January, stressed that the affidavit detailing the evidence will remain sealed and that Suzanne Morphew’s body has not been found.
The arrest, Spezze said, is the culmination of an investigation by 70 law enforcement officers from his department, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of investigation. According to Spezze, more than 135 search warrants were executed on 400 individuals throughout several states as part of the investigation.
Stanley said that when investigators tried to interview Barry Morphew, he refused to answer questions and asked for a lawyer.
Spezze said he does not expect any additional arrests.
Suzanne Morphew’s birthday was last Friday, and a bench in her honor was dedicated Sunday at the Community Garden in Alexandria, Indiana, where she grew up and lived until a few years ago.
She was the daughter of Gene Moorman, former owner of the popular Gene’s Root Beer drive-in restaurant in Anderson, Indiana. He died in November.
Over the past year, Alexandria residents have held vigils, circulated social media posts using the hashtag #shinebrightforsuzanne and hung teal and yellow ribbons around the city as they held out hope that she would be found alive and well.
Alexandria City Councilwoman Amy McCurry, who has been at the forefront of many of those efforts, said news of the arrest first came across her phone.
“I honestly feel every emotion there is to feel, and don’t even know how to process that still,” she said, sobbing. “I’m typically not an angry person, but I am angry, obviously. I’m so sad. I am so sad for her family. I am sad for this family. I am sad for those girls.”
Alexandria City Council President Patty Kuhn received the call shortly after noon from her sister, who is married to Suzanne Morphew’s older brother, David Moorman. Kuhn said her daughter grew up with Morphew, and they were friends.
“She was crying; I was crying,” Kuhn said of her reaction to news of the arrest. “It was an emotional release, just to get another step closer to getting this resolved.”
Though the arrest still came as something of a surprise, Kuhn said she believes she is one of many people who thought Barry Morphew might have been involved in his wife’s disappearance.
“Everything was pointing to him,” she said. “It’s been a year, so we didn’t really know what the outcome would be. A lot of things didn’t make a lot of sense.”
Rob Keesling, a longtime friend of Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, said his first reaction to the news of Barry Morphew’s arrest was “finally.”
Keesling took part in a search last September in Colorado in an effort to find Suzanne Morphew.
“Everyone in that immediate search party saw Barry,” he said. “You would see him driving in town.
“He (Morphew) didn’t help in the search, which was not a surprise,” Keesling said. “It was consistent with his behavior from the beginning. It was sad, but didn’t surprise me.”
Keesling said he knows that Morphew is innocent until proven guilty but that his actions and behavior don’t warrant following that belief.
“Basically he tried and convicted himself,” he said.
Keesling said he was “praying for a miracle” when he helped with the search last year.
“I was hoping she wasn’t murdered, maybe abducted,” he said. “There were more than 700 people that took part in that search from many different states. There was a massive outpouring of good.”
