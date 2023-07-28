ELGIN – People living with dementia often can’t go to the library to check out their favorite book or movie. So the staff at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin comes to them.
Since 2014, the city’s library district has curated special items for those with the disease, including books with lots of pictures, historic photos, tactile items like blowup globes and animatronic pets.
Today, the program delivers the dementia friendly items to the city’s 25 independent or assisted-living facilities, explained Glenna Godinsky, the library’s life-enrichment manager who leads the initiative. They also have special kits that caregivers can check out and take home.
“The library is so important to people that are living with dementia because it helps them maintain the dignity and the sense of self that they've had their entire lives,” she said.
But the library took its efforts a major step forward in 2019 when it helped the city become the fifth Dementia Friendly America community in Illinois.
Since 2015, the national program has created a network of communities across the U.S. seeking to ensure their city, town or county is equipped to support people living with dementia and their caregivers.
Today, 26 cities and towns in Illinois are participating in the program – the most of any state in the U.S., which in total has more than 150 participating communities. Locations range from suburbs of Chicago to more rural communities like Effingham.
Illinois joined the national program in 2017. That came after the initiative launched pilot programs around the nation following the White House Conference on Aging in 2015.
Since then, more communities have signed on in the state than officials ever anticipated, explained Raj Shah, a professor at Rush University’s Alzheimer’s Disease Center who leads the program at the state level.
Depending on their population, amenities and businesses, each community has adopted the Dementia Friendly America program in its own way to best meet the needs of residents.
Suburbs along Lake Michigan have hosted lake cruises for a fun day of sightseeing and socializing. In Chicago, one group hosted a dementia-friendly outing at a local theater, keeping the lights turned on and showing an old movie.
In Geneseo, a smaller town located near the Iowa border, the police department has taken an active role in destigmatizing dementia in the community and educating the public.
“Every community has its unique stories,” Shah said. “These are simple things to connect to a community, but they can make the biggest difference.”
Whatever their approach, the program all aim for the same outcome: empowering those with dementia to feel plugged in and accepted in their community to have the best quality of life regardless of the disease.
“A lot of the families feel like they have this diagnosis of a loved one, and now they’re going to be alone in this process,” Shah said. “But people are very innovative in this space, and they want to do the right things to create that sense of belonging in the community.”
That’s the goal at the Elgin library. Staff working there all know or care for someone with dementia, noted Angela Bouque, the branch manager of information and digital services.
That makes it feel even more urgent to spread compassion and understanding for those in their community with the disease.
“We just have a heart for this,” she said. “People with dementia are walking with us and shopping with us and driving by us. We just need to know there's not a stigma talking about it.”