ANDERSON, Ind. — The superintendent of a small Christian school in central Indiana resigned Thursday after his post, claiming abortion is the No. 1 killer of black people, ignited a Facebook firestorm.
Liberty Christian School head Jay McCurry said he wrote the post Tuesday evening with the intent of showing his support for unborn children. After being contacted by a friend, who advised that the post might be taken the wrong way, McCurry removed it within about 15 minutes, he said Thursday.
“I’m so sorry,” he said. “God has used the last 24 hours as a real teachable moment.”
“My passion is the sanctity of life. I had been burdened for the unborn for a long time,” McCurry said. “That is not how it (the post) was perceived, and I take responsibility for that. I never dreamed in a million years it would be taken the way it was taken.”
McCurry’s post comes at a time when protests across the nation against police brutality and racial injustice continue more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The post by McCurry referenced the protests.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the number one killer of black lives in America….is abortion (363,705 annually…..1,000 EVERY…SINGLE…DAY). Let me know when the peaceful protests begin,” the post read.
The CDC reports that the leading causes of death among African Americans are heart disease, cancer and accidents, in that order.
According to the Indiana Department of Education website, about 18% of Liberty Christian's 441 students in grades K-12 identify as black or multiracial.
Richard Harvey, president of the Liberty Christian board of directors, said he didn’t see the initial post but was made aware of it Wednesday.
“I was, of course, shocked to see it and made a call to Jay so he could explain where his heart was with that,” Harvey said.
Liberty Christian, established in 1976, comprised several denominations but was not always racially or ethnically diverse, Harvey said.
“In the years since, we’ve really worked hard to make inroads into the black community and have been pretty proud of our track record,” he said.
This incident, as well as the protests around the nation, afford Liberty Christian officials an opportunity to reevaluate the school’s values and review its policies and procedures to ensure a welcoming atmosphere and educational equity, Harvey said.
Former Liberty Christian parent Tammy Sloss said in a prepared statement that she was happy to see that a social media and phone campaign to the school forced McCurry’s resignation.
“His comment legitimizes the culture of the school, not every teacher, just simply the culture,” she said.
Sloss said McCurry’s post was offensive because it was not factual and because of its timing as African Americans, who have been hurting for centuries, finally are being heard through their marches to draw attention to the issue of police brutality.
“He chose to show no compassion toward another ethnic group by telling African-American people what they should be concerned with and what platform to peacefully protest,” she said.
“This adds fuel to the fire because my daughter and nephews are graduates of Liberty Christian and have been racially profiled and excluded themselves from many activities that negatively affected them.”
