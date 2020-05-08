Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy and windy after some morning rain. High 54F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.