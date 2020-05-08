ANDERSON, Ind. — As Indiana's emergency coronavirus orders that prevented church congregants from meeting for worship are relaxed beginning this weekend, few churches seem prepared to invite their flocks back earlier than June.
Dalrey L. Trotter, senior pastor at Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Anderson, said his staff decided that, because of the devastation caused by the coronavirus in black communities, the wisest course of action was to wait for more testing and contact tracing.
“They agreed, and I didn’t have to push it,” he said of his staff. “We don’t have enough information about what is the safe way to do it.”
While Allen Chapel will continue Zoom conferencing and livestreaming its services, those who would want to come to the church in person would be welcome, Trotter said.
“I’m not suggesting that they do, and I’m not sure that anyone will,” the pastor said. “It’s really been working out. I’m almost concerned they may not want to come back.”
Though some churches, especially in the South, have disregarded their states’ orders by continuing face-to-face services, many ministers in central Indiana, including Trotter, said their first concern is the safety and welfare of their members.
“Our congregation is mostly the vulnerable population,” he noted. “We have a great deal of senior citizens in our church, and we don’t want to endanger them.”
Public health directives to close services, social distant and wear masks and gloves have affected not only worship but the various ministries most churches have.
Trotter, whose building closed to members a couple of weeks prior to the governor’s mandate, said his staff is considering the best way to resume its social services, which include a clothing pantry staffed primarily by senior volunteers.
“We’re discussing how it may not look like it looked in the past,” he said.
Paul Strozier, senior pastor at Madison Park Church of God, said the most important thing, whether worshipping together at the church building or online, is to have an experience valued by all participants. The church has livestreamed its services for a couple of years.
“Right now the online services are working extremely well,” he said. “Some of those ministries are actually growing online.”
The largest church in the county, Madison Park’s auditorium can seat about 2,000 people. On a typical Sunday, about 1,350 people attend, Strozier said.
The idea of potentially bringing together such a large crowd without a vaccine or adequate treatment for COVID-19 requires detailed planning, Strozier said. Though the auditorium is large enough for social distancing, Strozier said he’s more concerned about those who want to greet one another in the lobby.
“You have social distancing all the way from the parking lot to the seat and back,” he said.
Michael Deutsch, senior pastor at Alexandria’s First Baptist Church, said his board made the decision Wednesday not to reopen this Sunday.
“We think that would be reckless,” he said. “I don’t want to infect a child, and I don’t want to infect a child who carries it to adults. I’m a huggy kind of person. And I know when we open up, people will want to hug. But I respect the virus, and I don’t want to get it,”
First Baptist’s last face-to-face service was March 15. First Baptist typically welcomes about 200 worshippers on Sundays but had just 135 that week.
“Some churches were closed on the 15th. We decided to stay open and see where things were at,” he said. “When we reopen, I am sure there still are people who will not be here.”
