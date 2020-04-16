ANDERSON, Ind. — A convenience store in this Indiana city just north of Indianapolis was cited for selling fake urine to customers.
The Alcohol & Tobacco Commission listed Madison Pantry Inc. for selling synthetic urine/adulterant on Jan. 22. The business was fined $250.
Attempts to contact the store owners for comment were unsuccessful.
“Adulterant” means any substance designed to be added to human urine for the purpose of defrauding alcohol, drug or urine screen tests.
Indiana passed a law in 2017 that makes the sale of synthetic urine illegal. Prior to 2017, it was illegal in the state to use a substance to falsify a drug test, but selling the products used to alter the tests was not illegal.
Synthetic urine can be used by people during a drug urine test to avoid the detection of drugs in the person’s body at the time the test is administered.
The synthetic product has the same characteristics and consistency of human urine and some even come with a way to evaluate the temperature of the liquid, which could jeopardize a test if it is not within the range that would register from a fresh sample.
