INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5: 09-10-27-37-40; Estimated jackpot: $193,500
Cash4Life: 03-26-27-38-51, Cash Ball: 1
Quick Draw Midday: 06-15-16-17-25-29-30-31-32-33-43-46-51-52-54-58-61-62-68-77, BE: 68
Daily Three-Midday: 0-7-3, SB: 1
Daily Three-Evening: 9-3-5, SB:0
Daily Four-Midday: 2-4-2-3; SB: 1
Daily Four-Evening: 9-8-0-5, SB:0
Quick Draw Evening: 05-06-08-09-10-15-17-21-22-25-27-50-54-62-64-66-68-70-71-80, BE: 22
Hoosier Lotto: Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $270 million
Powerball: 17-36-47-60-61, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3; Estimated jackpot: $293 million
