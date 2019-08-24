INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
03-09-10-14-30
Estimated jackpot: $323,000
Cash4Life
18-34-37-45-55, Cash Ball: 4
Quick Draw Midday
04-06-11-17-29-31-33-34-47-49-50-58-60-63-65-67-71-77-78-79, BE: 77
Daily Three-Midday
0-9-5, SB: 1
Daily Three-Evening
5-0-7, SB: 3
Daily Four-Midday
6-9-3-4, SB: 1
Daily Four-Evening
9-3-2-6, SB: 3
Quick Draw Evening
01-02-04-09-11-13-14-15-17-21-23-30-31-34-41-49-52-66-73-75, BE: 30
Mega Millions
11-15-37-54-68, Mega Ball: 21
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Saturday’s results will appear in Monday’s edition.
