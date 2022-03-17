These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
10-33-38-43-44
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Cash4Life
10-11-13-26-29, Cash Ball: 4
Lotto Plus
10-13-18-20-23-43
Daily Three-Midday
2-3-3, SB: 5
Daily Three-Evening
0-1-5, SB: 7
Daily Four-Midday
1-2-3-8, SB: 5
Daily Four-Evening
1-3-2-0, SB: 7
Quick Draw Midday
09-11-12-15-17-20-23-27-31-34-45-46-47-50-51-56-58-62-77-80, BE: 12
Quick Draw Evening
11-14-15-17-18-19-25-26-27-28-39-40-44-53-67-74-75-76-77-80, BE: 40
Hoosier Lotto
07-12-16-22-23-45
Estimated jackpot: $8.4 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $29 million
Powerball
03-28-34-35-58, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $133 million
