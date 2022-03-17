These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

10-33-38-43-44

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Cash4Life

10-11-13-26-29, Cash Ball: 4

Lotto Plus

10-13-18-20-23-43

Daily Three-Midday

2-3-3, SB: 5

Daily Three-Evening

0-1-5, SB: 7

Daily Four-Midday

1-2-3-8, SB: 5

Daily Four-Evening

1-3-2-0, SB: 7

Quick Draw Midday

09-11-12-15-17-20-23-27-31-34-45-46-47-50-51-56-58-62-77-80, BE: 12

Quick Draw Evening

11-14-15-17-18-19-25-26-27-28-39-40-44-53-67-74-75-76-77-80, BE: 40

Hoosier Lotto

07-12-16-22-23-45

Estimated jackpot: $8.4 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Powerball

03-28-34-35-58, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $133 million

