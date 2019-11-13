INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

07-33-37-38-42

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Cash4Life

04-11-14-15-60, Cash Ball: 4

Quick Draw Midday

02-06-08-16-17-20-29-30-35-36-49-52-58-61-62-63-65-72-78-80, BE: 58

Daily Three-Midday

1-9-7, SB: 5

Daily Three-Evening

6-5-9, SB:0

Daily Four-Midday

6-1-1-4, SB: 5

Daily Four-Evening

5-7-5-9, SB:0

Quick Draw Evening

03-08-13-16-20-21-27-29-30-31-38-43-48-57-65-70-73-74-76-77, BE: 76

Hoosier Lotto

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

Mega Millions

19-30-44-56-65, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Wednesday's results will appear in Friday's edition.

