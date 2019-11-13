INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
07-33-37-38-42
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Cash4Life
04-11-14-15-60, Cash Ball: 4
Quick Draw Midday
02-06-08-16-17-20-29-30-35-36-49-52-58-61-62-63-65-72-78-80, BE: 58
Daily Three-Midday
1-9-7, SB: 5
Daily Three-Evening
6-5-9, SB:0
Daily Four-Midday
6-1-1-4, SB: 5
Daily Four-Evening
5-7-5-9, SB:0
Quick Draw Evening
03-08-13-16-20-21-27-29-30-31-38-43-48-57-65-70-73-74-76-77, BE: 76
Hoosier Lotto
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
Mega Millions
19-30-44-56-65, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Wednesday's results will appear in Friday's edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.