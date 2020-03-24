INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

01-33-34-40-41

Estimated jackpot: $85,001

Cash4Life

44-47-52-53-55, Cash Ball: 1

Quick Draw Midday

03-06-07-08-11-15-33-35-42-44-46-47-48-51-53-60-63-64-65-73, BE: 3

Daily Three-Midday

0-5-9, SB:

Daily Three-Evening

8-7-1, SB: 3

Daily Four-Midday

1-6-7-1, SB:

Daily Four-Evening

9-6-4-3, SB: 3

Quick Draw Evening

02-06-07-18-21-24-26-39-40-51-53-54-56-59-70-72-77-78-79-80, BE: 6

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Tuesday's results will appear in Thursday's edition. 

