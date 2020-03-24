INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
01-33-34-40-41
Estimated jackpot: $85,001
Cash4Life
44-47-52-53-55, Cash Ball: 1
Quick Draw Midday
03-06-07-08-11-15-33-35-42-44-46-47-48-51-53-60-63-64-65-73, BE: 3
Daily Three-Midday
0-5-9, SB:
Daily Three-Evening
8-7-1, SB: 3
Daily Four-Midday
1-6-7-1, SB:
Daily Four-Evening
9-6-4-3, SB: 3
Quick Draw Evening
02-06-07-18-21-24-26-39-40-51-53-54-56-59-70-72-77-78-79-80, BE: 6
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Tuesday's results will appear in Thursday's edition.
